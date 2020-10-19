Varsity appoints chairman for CELTRAS

University of Port Harcourt has appointed the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, as Chairman of the Governing Board of Centre for Logistics and Transport Studies (CELTRAS). The director general, who is an alumnus of the University, has been requested to assume office as the new chairman of the 10-member Governing Board of the Centre for Logistics and Transport Studies, University of Port Harcourt.

