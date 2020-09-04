Varsity don clinches APC Plateau Southern Senatorial ticket

Musa Pam, Jos

Prof. Nora Daduut of the Department of French, University of Jos has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the Plateau South Senatorial District by-election.

The university don pulled 1,936 to place first in the Primary election which held in Shendam LGC of the state.

It would be recalled that the Plateau South Senatorial seat has been vacant since the demise of late Senator Ignatius Longjan, in February.

The Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee for Plateau South Senatorial District Rt. Hon. Habu Isa Ajiya while declaring the results of the election Thursday night said Prof Daduut won 1,936 votes, Damian Shekarau 16 votes, Prof Doknan Shenni 60 votes and Prof. Emmanuel Garba 61 votes.

Hon. Ajiya declared Prof. Nora winner of the Primary Election having secured the highest votes and meeting the necessary requirements

New Telegraph learnt that a total of 2,117 delegates across the 6 LGAs in the zone participated in the primaries.

The electoral committee chairman also urged the winner to embrace each of the aspirants in order to unite them and win the secondary election slated for October 31, 2020. stressing that in APC there is no winner or loser.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong had earlier expressed confidence that the APC will retain its seat at the Senate during the forthcoming Plateau South Senatorial by-election.

Member Representing Shendam, Qua’an Pan and Mikang Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Alphonsus Komsol expressed happiness with the primaries, saying APC is a united family adding that the party will support the winner of the primaries for the by-election.

