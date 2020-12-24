Business

Varsity, New Horizons commission empowerment centre

Anchor University has partnered with the world’s largest IT training organisation, New Horizons, to commission a new ultra-tech ICT and e-business centre.

 

Speaking during the commissioning in Lagos, the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Afolayan, said that the university was passionate about raising exceptionally competent graduates, who are conscientious global players in their different field of works.

 

He said he was convinced that this partnership and the impact of the quality infrastructure being deployed and commissioned would complement the academic regiments and that Anchor University students will make optimum use of the facility for personal and professional development.

 

“Anchor University does not have time to wait or waste, we are headed to achieving the impossible as a university and that within the slightest possible time. The plan is to widen our horizon and take the leap in all we do, we can’t afford to wait or crawl,” Afolayan added.

 

The Managing Director and the Chief Executive Officer, New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, praised the university management for deeming it fit to partner with New Horizons in order to build a new and higher profiled graduates, who are empowered digitally to become the toast of employers globally or successful technopreneurs like the world’s richest technopreneurs like Mark Zuckeberg, Bill Gates, among others.

 

Akano said the deployment of fourth industrial revolution (4IR) training skill sets like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Analytics, Internet of Things (IoTs), etc under the partnership programme were strategic measures to empower Nigerian graduates to be at par with their more advantaged foreign colleagues as well as ultimately position Nigeria at the frontrow of IT-driven nations of the world both structurally and economically.

 

He noted that the project-driven entrepreneurship empowerment approach would serve to stem the loss of promising Nigerian graduates to current situation where many graduates seek to travel abroad to engage in menial and condescending jobs.

