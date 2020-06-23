News

Varsity of Michigan to withdraw from hosting 2020 presidential debate

The University of Michigan will withdraw from hosting one of the 2020 presidential debates this fall, a report said Monday.
The university was scheduled to host the second of three debates between President Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on October 15, reports The New York Post.
“U-M is making the move because of concerns of bringing the campaigns, media and supporters of both candidates to Ann Arbor and campus during a pandemic,” sources told The Detroit Free Press.
The chaotic political climate may have also been a factor for the university’s decision.
“The decision to withdraw was made in order to avoid having thousands of reporters, protesters and other attendees descend on Ann Arbor amid the coronavirus pandemic,” according to CBS News.
Rick Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for the university, said Monday night they did not have any information to share about the status of the debate.
Last week, the Trump campaign announced they wanted to add another presidential debate to the three that are already scheduled.
The president said he was asking his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, to negotiate a fourth debate between the candidates.
“We want fair debates. We want them sooner and we want a bigger schedule. We also don’t want them up against football games competing for viewers, said Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale.
“As many Americans as possible need to see the stark differences between the accomplishments and leadership of President Trump and the failed record and sleepiness of Joe Biden,” Parscale continued.
The Biden campaign rejected the idea of having four debates, and said they would follow the commission’s rulings on timing and who will moderate the contests.
“We are not going to ride the roller coaster of the ever-changing Trump campaign position on debates, nor are we going to be distracted by his demands,” Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, told Fox.
Michigan is a major battleground state for the 2020 presidential election with the Democrats and Republicans, both competing for the state’s 16 electoral votes.

