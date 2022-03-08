Varsity offers employment, scholarships to First Class graduates

The authorities of First Technical University (UTECH), Ibadan have offered automatic employment to First Class graduates of the institution, who are interested in academic pursuits immediately after their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and who are willing to accept the offer.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ayobami Salami, also stated that the state-owned university had secured the support of the local and international partners to award scholarships to all the First Class graduates that accepted the offer to enable them to acquire international exposure needed for quality teaching and research by undergoing Masters Degree training in the United States of America and Brazil respectively.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, who disclosed this at the maiden convocation of the university, the institution within two years of commencement of academic activities had won three international research grants valued at over $450,000, among many others local and international grants.

Salami, the pioneer Vice- Chancellor of the institution, described Tech-U as a unique institution that ensures that apart from the normal degree programmes, every student must undergo a Diploma programme in Entrepreneurship, as well as a certificate programme in one international language other than English.

He recalled that the university in its short span of existence had recorded several laudable achievements in the areas of academic and infrastructural development, saying that in the latest ranking of Nigerian universities by the National Universities Commission (NUC), Tech-U was rated seventh among all the state universities, and 27th among all the universities in the country.

Other high points of the ceremony include conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degrees (Honoris Causa) and Distinguished Fellowship Award of the university on the institution’s Chancellor, Chief Tunde Afolabi; a notable entrepreneur, Chief Adebayo Akande; former Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Mrs. Amal Pepple; a Professor of History at University of Texas, Prof. Toyin Falola and the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank, Mr. Segun Agbaje.

Meanwhile, the state Governor and Visitor to the university, Seyi Makinde, has restated his administration’s commitment towards the delivery of free and qualitative education as a way of lifting the people of the state from poverty to prosperity.

According to the governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, the products of the institution have acquired the necessary skills in vocational training and entrepreneurship skills which should make them self-reliant and job creators.

