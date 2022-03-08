Education

Varsity offers employment, scholarships to First Class graduates

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The authorities of First Technical University (UTECH), Ibadan have offered automatic employment to First Class graduates of the institution, who are interested in academic pursuits immediately after their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and who are willing to accept the offer.

 

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ayobami Salami, also stated that the state-owned university had secured the support of the local and international partners to award scholarships to all the First Class graduates that accepted the offer to enable them to acquire international exposure needed for quality teaching and research by undergoing Masters Degree training in the United States of America and Brazil respectively.

 

According to the Vice-Chancellor, who disclosed this at the maiden convocation of the university, the institution within two years of commencement of academic activities had won three international research grants valued at over $450,000, among many others local and international grants.

 

Salami, the pioneer Vice- Chancellor of the institution, described Tech-U as a unique institution that ensures that apart from the normal degree programmes, every student must undergo a Diploma programme in Entrepreneurship, as well as a certificate programme in one international language other than English.

 

He recalled that the university in its short span of existence had recorded several laudable achievements in the areas of academic and infrastructural development, saying that in the latest ranking of Nigerian universities by the National Universities Commission (NUC), Tech-U was rated seventh among all the state universities, and 27th among all the universities in the country.

 

Other high points of the ceremony include conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degrees (Honoris Causa) and Distinguished Fellowship Award of the university on the institution’s Chancellor, Chief Tunde Afolabi; a notable entrepreneur, Chief Adebayo Akande; former Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Mrs. Amal Pepple; a Professor of History at University of Texas, Prof. Toyin Falola and the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank, Mr. Segun Agbaje.

 

Meanwhile, the state Governor and Visitor to the university, Seyi Makinde, has restated his administration’s commitment towards the delivery of free and qualitative education as a way of lifting the people of the state from poverty to prosperity.

 

According to the governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, the products of the institution have acquired the necessary skills in vocational training and entrepreneurship skills which should make them self-reliant and job creators.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

‘Why Nigeria can’t afford another ASUU strike’

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju and Sola Adeyemo

STRIKE The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to disrupt academic activities in the nation’s public university following its faceoff with the Federal Government, but stakeholders are saying any strike this time will further jeopardise the system   ASUU: Strike is imminent without resolution Stakeholders: Well-meaning Nigerians should intervene Students: FG, ASUU should […]
Education

UNICEF to FG: Ensure schools are safe for children

Posted on Author      Babatope Okeowo, Akure

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has appealed to the Federal Government to help rescue the remaining school children still trapped in the capacity of the kidnappers and bandits in the Northeast geo-political zone. The UNICEF Representative in Nigeria Peter Hawkins, lamented that over 200 out of 1000, school children kidnapped by bandits are still […]
Education

Unilag celebrates as its VC, Prof. Ogundipe, wins €38,000 Global Biodiversity Information Facility Grant

Posted on Author Reporter

  The  Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and another botanist, Dr Temitope Onuminya, have won 2021 Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF) grants. Mrs Nonye Oguama, a Principal Assistant Registrar, Corporate Affairs of the institution, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Lagos. According to Oguama, the awards are part of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica