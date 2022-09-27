Education

Varsity restates commitment to quality education, holds conference

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The stage is set for the second edition of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos International Conference, tagged: “Caleb University Disruptive Innovative Conference (CUDIC 2022),” slated for October 25 and 27, at the main campus of the private university. The central theme of the threeday conference, which will hold virtually, is “Future Forward: Innovative Entrepreneurial Ecosystem for Sustainable Development. The objective of the conference, according to the university, is to stimulate innovative thinking through scholarly presentations of papers that could provide actionable programmes and solutions for the global entrepreneurial ecosystem. The CUDIC 2022 edition, the institution’s Information, Media and Publication Specialist, Olawale Adekoya, stated would offer a strategic platform to assemble some of the world’s brightest minds for the much needed disruptive innovations. Other objective of the conference, which he noted would draw participants from members academia, researchers, practitioners, business owners/captain of industry and other operators in the field of business, is to provide a platform for creative thinking that can produce a high degree of innovativeness, capable of reviving dead vocations and businesses, as well as sustain the existing ones in the world of new normal. Besides, it is expected to provide a unique opportunity for a scholarly, but practical discussion among researchers, as some of the sub-themes would capture deliberations on areas encompassing creativity and innovativeness in the Nigerian firms, business resilience, post-COVID-19 recovery and emergence of new opportunities. Other areas of discourse are women economic empowerment, children rights in a post-COVID-19 ecosystem, innovative institutional changes through Public Private Dialogue, as well as sustainable fiscal policies for national development, and innovative technology for enhanced governance. Established 14 years ago, the university, Adekoya stressed, revolves around sound Christian principles, and envisioned as Centre of Excellence through the provision of opportunities for a world-class education that engenders the production of leaders imbued with integrity and leadership skills, and who are capable of impacting positively on their environments while also being globally competitive. As a private university, he noted that apart from offering over 27 undergraduate degree programmes and several postgraduate programmes, all the academic programmes/courses are fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other professional accreditation bodies. To promote internationalisa-

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

