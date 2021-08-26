Metro & Crime

Varsity scholar advocates stochastic solution in tackling health, economic, human challenges

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado Comment(0)

The challenges facing human race  especially Nigeria  in health care, economic, education sectors and other areas of human life has been identified as lack of proper use of stochastic processes models in  areas of human endeavours.

A university scholar, Professor Raphael Adeleke gave the submission Thursday at the 58th inaugural lecture of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti which came up at the institution.

Prof. Adeleke stated that stochastic processes have application in many areas of life, adding that when the model is properly inculcated in system of governance, the spread of diseases, economic burdens and other downtrodden challenges bedeviling the human race would be curtailed.

The inaugural lecture is titled “Life Expressed In Stochastic Processes: Towards Statistical  Solutions To The Problematics”

The Professor of Statistics posited that topic of the lecture is justified considering the importance of the  stochastic models as panacea to all real life problems.

He stated: “Stochastic processes models have been playing noble roles in the life of every individual, are still playing key roles and will continue its vital role

“Stochastic models are recommended for use for quick estimation of number of people down with infectious diseases so as to prevent sufficient volume of medical care in time of emergency.”

EKSU Vice Chancelor Prof. Edward Olanipekun, who described the lecture as concise, urged university scholars to  follow suit and always showcase their knowledge to academic development.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Endangered: Girls now Ebonyi rapists, ritual killers’ targets

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A 21-one-year-old girl, Chineme, was abducted last Thursday and taken into a thick forest where she was gang-raped and then hung on a tree, waiting to be slaughtered for a sacrifice. She would have been killed on July 18, 2021 and used for sacrifice, but for what she called “divine intervention”. Chineme was abducted by […]
Metro & Crime

Concerned Ikorodu Division Youths hold interactive session with LG Chairmen, stakeholders

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Okuyeme In its quest to contribute to the deepening of the local government administration in Ikorodu Division, especially in the area of assisting the administrators of the six councils in finding solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting them, the Concerned Ikorodu Division Youths (CIDY) is set to hold an interactive panel session […]
Metro & Crime

Robbers kill, burn POS operator after robbing him of N4m in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Ola

…Kill another in Sapele, cart away N2m The Ogun State Police command have arrested four members of an armed robbery syndicate who allegedly robbed a Point of Sales (POS), operator, Abiodun Odebunmi, of N4million, killed him and burnt his corpse. The suspects allegedly lured the victim to Ojuore area of Ota in Ogun State for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica