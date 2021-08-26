Varsity scholar advocates stochastic solution in tackling health, economic, human challenges

The challenges facing human race especially Nigeria in health care, economic, education sectors and other areas of human life has been identified as lack of proper use of stochastic processes models in areas of human endeavours.

A university scholar, Professor Raphael Adeleke gave the submission Thursday at the 58th inaugural lecture of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti which came up at the institution.

Prof. Adeleke stated that stochastic processes have application in many areas of life, adding that when the model is properly inculcated in system of governance, the spread of diseases, economic burdens and other downtrodden challenges bedeviling the human race would be curtailed.

The inaugural lecture is titled “Life Expressed In Stochastic Processes: Towards Statistical Solutions To The Problematics”

The Professor of Statistics posited that topic of the lecture is justified considering the importance of the stochastic models as panacea to all real life problems.

He stated: “Stochastic processes models have been playing noble roles in the life of every individual, are still playing key roles and will continue its vital role

“Stochastic models are recommended for use for quick estimation of number of people down with infectious diseases so as to prevent sufficient volume of medical care in time of emergency.”

EKSU Vice Chancelor Prof. Edward Olanipekun, who described the lecture as concise, urged university scholars to follow suit and always showcase their knowledge to academic development.

