Varsity Strike: ASUU distances self from Ngige’s claims

Umar Abdullahi So koto The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS) branch, has distanced itself from a statement credited to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige. The branch Chairperson of the union, M. N. Almustapha, stated this while briefing newsmen at

a press conference at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) along Zuru Road, Sokoto yesterday. Almustapha, who explained that the attention of ASUU UDUS branch was drawn to an interview on Arise TV by the Minister on July 14, where he characteristically misinformed Nigerians about the actual state of ASUU FGN reconciliation efforts. He noted that in the said remark, Ngige pitiably and shamefully said; “Medical lecturers are at work, they are teaching. “Sokoto has graduated their medical students, they are reasonable people, and they have tested the strike, and saw that it produces no result, yes they did it the last time. “So today, they have written, their vice chancellor has approved that they are at work. The labour controllers in those states have also confirmed that they are at work and I have advised the finance minister and they are processing their payments,” Ngige was quoted as saying. The ASUU chairman therefore described the minister’s statement as politically and morally insensitive; accusing Ngige of lying against ASUU-UDUS. Almustapha added that members of ASUU-UDUS branch, including the College of Health Sciences, are fully and totally on strike since its commencement on February 14 and has no intention of calling it off until the Federal Government wakes up to its responsibilities.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...