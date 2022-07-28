Varsity Strike: Monies from APC, PDP forms can address ASUU’s demands –NLC

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliate unions yesterday took to the streets of Abuja to register their displeasure over Federal Government’s failure to resolve the prolonged industrial crisis in public universities. The protest which began on Tuesday in other states of the federation, kick started in Abuja yesterday at the Unity Fountain as early as 8:30 am, with the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, a former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, Country Representative of ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi, and other aggrieved Nigerians in full attendance. Speaking at the Unity Fountain just before take-off, the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who led the protest, maintained that the money generated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the sale of forms to aspirants could address the demands put forward by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASSU). Sani, who lambasted the political elites for abandoning the nation’s education system, noted that most of the political leaders currently in power were products of free education in the country He said: “Most of the leaders of today are beneficiaries of free education. It is shameful that a nation with a budget of N16trn cannot allocate a substantial sum to reactivate, to fund our university system. “We are here because our education system has failed. Why should our leaders who have been products of these services now turn back against Nigerians? This protest should be the beginning of a mass action to force the political establishment to do what is necessary and that is to fund public education as much as they are funding the education of their children and grandchildren.

“We have seen how public funds are being spent in billions during weddings and birthday ceremonies. It is not true for anybody to say there is not enough money for our universities. If the son and daughter of the poor cannot go to school, the son and daughter of the rich cannot live in peace. “I and all men of conscience in Nigeria should continue to identify with the NLC, ASUU and all affiliates unions to ensure that pressure is not just built but is sustained until the demands of all our university unions are met.” The protesters marched to the National Assembly to deliver a petition to the lawmakers, causing a heavy gridlock on the roads connecting to the Federal Secretariat, even as heavy security presence was observed at the Three Arms Zone, comprising officers of the Nigeria Police, DSS, NSCDC, among others, to forestall possible breakdown of law and order.

Wabba, while addressing representatives of the Red and Green Chambers, condemned the Federal Government for paying lip service to education and the welfare of workers in tertiary institutions just as he warned that any further delay would lead to a nationwide strike, which will cripple the nation’s economy. The NLC chief – who insisted no reason was good enough for the children of the poor to remain at home for more than five months while the children of the rich were being schooled abroad – reminded the elites that most of those at the helm of affairs were beneficiaries of a thriving education sector in the past as they enjoyed free and quality education. “The children of the working class have been at home for the past five months, and nobody cares. No reason is good enough for the children of the working class and the poor to be at home for one day, whereas the children of the elites are graduating from private universities, and the ones abroad. And they have the audacity to post them on social media so that we can see.

Comrades, we must be angry because this is not what we bargained for. We bargained for good government that will listen to us, because democracy is all about the people, and you cannot talk of people without quality education. So, that is why we are here. We will continue from here. “And all of you must be ready to salvage the country and salvage the education sector at all levels. Because all the unions, including the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Colleges of Education, of universities, non-academic unions have senior staff, all of them have issues and those issues are straightforward. But, yet, our leaders cannot listen to fix those issues. It has been promises upon promises, and those promises of robbing caps. We are tired; we are tired of their antics. Those antics cannot fly again. We must take our destinies in our own hands.” While criticising the “no work no pay” policy enforced on the striking lecturers by the government, Wabba said that Nigerian professors were the lowest paid in Africa, whereas about N1.6 trillion spent by public office-holders to send their children to school abroad would be enough to rehabilitate education in the country. Meanwhile, the National Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, has warned the Federal Government that its members were ready to remain in the strike for the next two years, should the Federal Government fail to resolve all issues under contention. “With the resilience of our members, if they like they should keep this strike for two years, we must change Nigerian university system no matter what happen. “In the university today, there is one teacher to over 1,000 students. That’s what brought the earned academic allowance that they did not pay. “So we need to let them know that they don’t have dominance over us. Universities are universal. Our universities used to have foreign students. You are a child of a governor you sit and learn with the child of a driver. Eat in the cafeteria together. Stay in the same hostel. Today, it is not like that.” On his part, President, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) Mohammed Ibrahim, insisted government must honour all agreements entered into with various university unions. “These agreements must be respected. Universities must take a universal look. We must have the best of our brains. We must have our teachers, lecturers, members of staff, academic, non-academic, junior, senior security, everybody is important. And, therefore, government must rise up to the occasion.” Receiving the petition, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, who was represented by Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Robert Borrofice, promised that the National Assembly would intensify efforts to ensure the issue is addressed. “The Senate is here with you today. We believe in your struggles and that is why on several occasions we held meetings with the leadership of ASUU and the federal executives. There is no country in the world where children of universities will be away from class room for five months. So, we are with you. I confirm the receipt of this letter from the NLC ok respect of your struggles.” Also, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, represented by Mohammad Wudil, assured he would ensure that ministers of Finance, Labour and Employment, Education as well as all relevant stakeholders, are brought together immediately to resolve the contending issues. The university lecturers had shut down public institutions on February 14, over the inability of the Federal Government to implement the agreements it made with ASUU in 2009 as well as the refusal of the current administration to exempt lecturers from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System. ASUU had also asked the government to increase funding of tertiary institutions and pay outstanding allowances.

