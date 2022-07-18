Varsity Strike: NLC declares 2-day nationwide protest next week

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed its state chairmen nationwide to begin mobilisation of their members to proceed on a two-day protest next week, in solidarity with the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The NLC – in a circular signed by the National President of the congress, Ayuba Wabba and issued to its state chairmen – stated that the nationwide protest would be held on Tuesday July 26th and Wednesday 27th. The circular partly reads: “In line with the decisions of the National Executive Council meeting of the NLC held on June 30, 2022, we have scheduled the National Days of Protest to get our children back to school and support our unions in Nigeria’s public universities fighting for quality education as follows: “Take-off point is the NLC State secretariats and the Labour House, Abuja. You are requested to immediately convene the meetings of your SAC to disseminate this information and to fully mobilise workers in the states for this very important protest for good governance.” Meanwhile, the NLC in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, in Abuja, faulted the Federal Government for rejecting the draft report of the renegotiated 2009 (agreement) by the Nimi-Briggs Committee on the grounds of the figures recommended for professors in the university system. The statement entitled “Federal Government not negotiating in good faith to resolve the crisis in Nigeria’s public universities” and signed by NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, wondered how the government could suddenly turn around to blame the university unions for the work of a committee they appointed, adding: “This was the same way the last committee report on this matter was aborted.” While accusing the Federal Government of keeping the negotiating unions and the NLC in the dark on the report of the Nimi- Briggs Committee set up to make recommendations on the review of the salaries of workers in Nigeria’s universities, Congress described government as mortally unserious and expressed worry over its crass disrespect for trade unions in the nation’s universities.

The statement partly reads: “In line with the resolutions of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress, which took place on the 30th of June 2022, we demand the following from the Federal Government: “The Federal Government should immediately conclude the ongoing negotiation with trade unions in Nigeria’s universities and be prepared to commence implementation of whatever Collective Bargaining Agreement arising therefrom so that public universities in Nigeria can resume normal activities; and “The Federal Government should immediately pay the salaries of striking university workers which had been frozen on the premise of the so-called ‘no work-no pay’ policy, especially as recommended by the leaders of Nigeria’s two major faiths. “We demand that the Federal Government meets these demands in line with the resolutions of the statutory organs of the Congress. All the decisions of the NEC have been activated accordingly with a circular to affiliates and state councils of Nigeria Labour Congress.”

