Varsity Strike: NLC declares two days nationwide protest next week

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed its state chairmen nationwide to begin mobilisation of their members to proceed on a two-day protest next week, in solidarity with the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The NLC in a circular signed by the National President of the Congress, Ayuba Wabba and issued to its state chairmen, stated that the nationwide protest would be held on Tuesday, July 26 and Wednesday, July 27.

The circular partly reads: “In line with the decisions of the National Executive Council meeting of the NLC held on June 30, 2022, we have scheduled as follows the National Days of Protest to get our children back to school and support our unions in Nigeria’s public universities fighting for quality education.

“Take-off point is the NLC State Secretariats and the Labour House, Abuja. You are requested to immediately convene the meetings of your SAC to disseminate this information and to fully mobilise workers in the states for this very important protest for good governance.”

Meanwhile, the NLC in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, faulted the Federal Government for rejecting the draft report of the renegotiated 2009 agreement by the Nimi-Briggs Committee on the grounds of the figures recommended for professors in the university system.

The statement entitled: ‘Federal Government not negotiating in good faith to resolve the crisis in Nigeria’s public universities’ and signed by NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, wondered how the government could suddenly turn around to blame the university unions for the work of a committee they appointed, adding that: “This was the same way the last committee report on this matter was aborted.”

