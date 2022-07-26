Varsity Strike: NLC to commence 3-day warning strike

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has resolved to commence a three-day warning strike immediately after its nationwide protest holding today, July 26, 2022, over the prolonged face off between the Federal Government and university workers which has kept students at home.

NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who spoke on the sidelines of the ongoing 18th NLC Rain School, 2022, tagged: “Labour, Politics for National Development and Social Justice in Nigeria,” hinted that they might proceed to an indefinite strike should government fail to resolve the issues to allow students return back to school.

He said: “The protest happening tomorrow is not a solidarity protest but a protest of NLC against government actions that lead to our universities being shutdown and our kidsstayingathomeinsteadof going to school. All the unions directly involved in the strike are NLC affiliates and their members are part of NLC. “Wehavetakenthreelevels of decision.

First is the protest which is going to be national tomorrow. After the protest, a three days national warning strikewillstart, andif theyfail to resolve the issues and bring back our kids to school, we go onindefinitestrike. Thatisthe decisionof ourNationalExecutive Council.

And what will be helpful for them is to check the timeline we have given for them to resolve the issues. We are optimistic that they will be willing this time because we are also willing to get our children back to school

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...