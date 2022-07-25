Varsity Strike: NLC to commence 3-day warning strike 

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has resolved to commence a three-day warning strike immediately after its nationwide protest holding Tuesday, July 26, 2022, over the prolonged face off between the Federal Government and university workers which has kept students at home.

NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who spoke on the sidelines of the ongoing 18th NLC Rain School, 2022, tagged: “Labour, Politics for National Development and Social Justice in Nigeria,” hinted that they might proceed to an indefinite strike should government fail to resolve the issues to allow students return back to school.

He said: “The protest happening tomorrow is not a solidarity protest but a protest of NLC against government actions that lead to our universities being shutdown and our kids staying at home instead of going to school. All the unions directly involved in the strike are NLC affiliates and their members are part of NLC.

“We have taken three levels of decision. First is the protest which is going to be national tomorrow. After the protest, a three days national warning strike will start, and if they fail to resolve the issues and bring back our kids to school, we go on indefinite strike. That is the decision of our National Executive Council. And what will be helpful for them is to check the timeline we have given for them to resolve the issues. We are optimistic that they will be willing this time because we are also willing to get our children back to school.”

Comrade Wabba, who further decried the worsening state of livelihood in the country, lamented that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government has failed to better the living condition of Nigerians, but have rather left even the education sector in shambles.

“I never knew that the exchange rate has move between a week from N630 to N670. This is very frightening and it erodes the purchasing power of workers. There is no way we can continue in this direction and expect that there will be shared prosperity within workers, and within the large portion of Nigerians that are in the lower echelon at the economic ladder.

“Importantly is the issue of our children that are out of school for five months. Basically it also requires a political decision for the issue to be sorted out. What is even more worrisome is the fact that they keep posting the graduation of their children in universities out the country on social media and then the universities where the children of the worker in class study are closed down.

“I was told today that we have three sets of students that ought to be in the university but unfortunately they have not even sorted out their admission challenges. So it really really a very frightening future for Nigerians, particularly the youths.

‘“The irony of it is that most of the political elites today benefited from free public education. Why is it impossible for them to fix our public education. Is it about the class divid, it honestly beats some body’ s imagination. That is why all of these issues resonates that we need to engage politically. We have also realize the fact that they have used different approaches to divide Nigerians.

“Unfortunately for them, NLC is a pan-Nigerian organisation that cannot be divided. And workers should not allow themselves to be divided along ethnic or religious line. This is just diversion if interest. Their division tool is happening now, Workers should be wiser, citizens should be wiser. We should work assiduously to unit Nigeria and not to divide Nigerian.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...