News

Varsity Strike: NLC to commence 3-day warning strike 

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has resolved to commence a three-day warning strike immediately after its nationwide protest holding Tuesday, July 26, 2022, over the prolonged face off between the Federal Government and university workers which has kept students at home.

NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who spoke on the sidelines of the ongoing 18th NLC Rain School, 2022, tagged: “Labour, Politics for National Development and Social Justice in Nigeria,” hinted that they might proceed to an  indefinite strike should government fail to resolve the issues to allow students return back to school.

He said: “The protest happening tomorrow is not a solidarity protest but a protest of NLC against government actions that lead to our universities being shutdown and our kids staying at home instead of going to school. All the unions directly involved in the strike are NLC affiliates and their members are part of NLC.

“We have taken three levels of decision. First is the protest which is going to be national tomorrow. After the protest, a three days national warning strike will start, and if they fail to resolve the issues and bring back our kids to school, we go on indefinite strike. That is the decision of our National Executive Council. And what will be helpful for them is to check the timeline we have given for them to resolve the issues. We are optimistic that they will be willing this time because we are also willing to get our children back to school.”

Comrade Wabba, who further decried the worsening state of livelihood in the country, lamented that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government has failed to better the living condition of Nigerians, but have rather left even the education sector in shambles.

“I never knew that the exchange rate has move between a week from N630 to N670. This is very frightening and it erodes the purchasing power of workers. There is no way we can continue in this direction and expect that there will be shared prosperity within workers, and within the large portion of Nigerians that are in the lower echelon at the economic ladder.

“Importantly is the issue of our children that are out of school for five months. Basically it also requires a political decision for the issue to be sorted out. What is even more worrisome is the fact that they keep posting the graduation of their children in universities out the country on social media and then the universities where the children of the worker in class study are closed down.

“I was told today that we have three sets of students that ought to be in the university but unfortunately they have not even sorted out their admission challenges. So it really really a very frightening future for Nigerians, particularly the youths.

‘“The irony of it is that most of the political elites today benefited from free public education. Why is it impossible for them to fix our public education. Is it about the class divid, it honestly beats some body’ s imagination. That is why all of these issues resonates that we need to engage politically. We have also realize the fact that they have used different approaches to divide Nigerians.

“Unfortunately for them, NLC is a pan-Nigerian organisation that cannot be divided. And workers should not allow themselves to be divided along ethnic or religious line. This is just diversion if interest. Their division tool is happening now, Workers should be wiser, citizens should be wiser. We should work assiduously to unit Nigeria and not to  divide Nigerian.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Trump’s first indoor rally since June defies Covid laws, attacks Biden

Posted on Author Reporter

  In open defiance of state regulations and his own administrations pandemic health guidelines, President Donald Trump on Sunday hosted his first indoor rally since June, telling a packed, nearly mask-less Nevada crowd that the nation was making the last turn in defeating the virus. Eager to project a sense of normalcy in imagery, Trump soaked up […]

Nnamdi Kanu )
News

IPOB agitation: Adopt stick and carrot approach, PDP tells FG

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Federal Government to adopt a stick and carrot approach in handling the agitations of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB). The party at the round off of its campaign in Uga, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, called on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government […]
News

6 Soldiers: Counter Nigerian Army with facts, not fake news, group replies Igbo intelligentsia

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Civil Rights Group (CCRG) has challenged IPOB-affiliated Eastern Nigeria’s Rights and Intelligentsia Coalition (ENRIC) to back its claim that six soldiers of Igbo extraction were killed with facts.  According to the coalition, the ENRIC has continued to feed the unsuspecting public ‘fake news’ without substantial evidence to back its case, thus provoking widespread ethnic strife across the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica