Varsity workers protest nationwide over allowances

More troubles may be brewing for the educat i o n sector, as Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) have taken to the streets nationwide, to pour out their grievances against the Federal Government.

Already, some nonacademic staff in some universities have already embarked on a warning strike, while others may be warming up to do same, before a general strike which may be declared by the national body.

The inscription on placards carried by the aggrieved workers yesterday in some universities read: “Stop de-priving us of our legitimate entitlements”,

“We say no to academic headship of nonteaching units” and “Pay us our earned allowances” among others. At the University of Abuja, workers who took over the entrance of the University of Abuja demanded among other things; payment of their minimum wage in conformity to what was being paid ministries since 2019, renegotiation of its 2009 agreement with government.

Other issues strongly raised were the impartiality in the distribution of earned allowances and the irregularities in the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). The non academic staff further warned that if government failed to meet its demands speedily, they would be forced to embark on a strike, noting that government has not been fair to them.

Speaking to newsmen, Branch Treasurer, NASU in UNIABUJA, Sadiat Hassan, said government must accord same relevance it accords academic staff of universities to the nonacademic staff as well, stressing that there was no way any university could function without their services.

She said: “We are protesting against the irregularities in IPPIS payment and demanding the renegotiation of our 2009 agreement which has been long overdue.

“We are also protesting against the non-payment of our earned allowances and injustice that was done by the Federal Government in the distribution of the earned allowances because they gave a particular union 75 per cent and the other unions 25 per cent.

“This is against the agreement held in October (last year) that the money was for all the unions. So, we expect them to do justice to everybody because this is earned allowances.

“We earn our allowances just like every other union. So, we want justice. We also want the government to pay us our minimum wage as promised as they have paid other ministries since 2019. “That is why we are communicating with them that they should give us our rights because Universities or tertiary institutions in Nigeria do not comprise only the teaching staff alone.

The situation was no different at the University of Benin, as the workers also bemoaned irregularities in their salaries by government amongst many other grievances. According to Chairman Uniben SSANU/Joint Association Committee (JAC), Comrade Osewa Brodricks, the protest was aimed at sensitising the public and to make government understand that nonacademic workers could not be taken for a ride “For almost 10 months, IPPS have not remitted monies collected in form of dues and third party deductions.

“They (government) want to strangulate us so that we will not perform our responsibilities to members. You (government) cannot sign and will not obey agreements. Besides, the government has also failed to reconstitute panel for renegotiation of pending agreements.”

Brodricks, who further alleged usurpation of positions made for non-teaching staff by academics, also faulted government’s failure to pay minimum wage arrears of its members. However, the members of SSANU, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) chapter, has taken the bull by the horn and begun a threeday warning strike to back their demands from the Federal Government.

Chairman of the association, Mr Rotimi Fasunwon, who said it was unfortunate the Federal Government refused to accede to their demands after several agreements, warned that the union would not hesitate to proceed on an indefinite strike if their demands were not met.

