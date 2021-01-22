Varsity workers to embark on nationwide strike Feb 5

…gives FG 2-week ultimatum to address issues

After series of attempts to draw the Federal Government’s attention to the latent and growing industrial tension in the university system, non-academic staff of universities have resolved to embark on a total and comprehensive nationwide strike on February 5.

New Telegraph recalls that the aggrieved workers under the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), had last week embarked on a three-day protest over government’s failure to honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed with the unions on October 20, 2020.

Addressing newsmen on Friday in Abuja, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU and NASU led by the National President SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim and General Secretary NASU Peters Adeyemi, said out of the seven issues under contention, only one was partially resolved.

The issues are: inconsistencies in IPPIS payment, non-payment of earned allowances, non-payment of arrears of national minimum wage, delay in renegotiation of FG/NASU and SSANU 2009 agreement, non-payment of retirement benefits of members who have left.

Other issues includes; teaching staff usurping headship of non-teaching units in clear violation of conditions of service and establishment procedures, neglect and poor funding of state universities and non-constitution of visitation panels for universities.

