‘Varsity’ll be ICT driven as institution commences admission

Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo (FUHSO), Prof. Innocent Ujah, has assured stakeholders that the newly established university will be Information Communication Technology (ICT)-driven and commence academic activities soon with admission of pioneer students.

 

Ujah disclosed this at the Otada temporary site of the institution when the leadership of an Idoma socio-cultural organisation, Iponu Welfare Association (IWA) visited him in his office.

 

The Vice-Chancellor, who noted that the university would offer courses in relevant disciplines, particularly in the sciences, said admission of students had commenced as their screening had also started already.

 

Towards the commencement of full academic programmes, Ujah hinted that academic staff had also been recruited based on merit, explaining that the Faculty of Sciences was established to strengthen the university, which would be strong in medical education and health sciences.

 

The Vice-Chancellor, who further stated that the teaching hospital would commence operation from the General Hospital, Otukpo, which he lamented, is currently in a dilapidated condition.

 

“The General Hospital is in a severe deplorable state, but it can be revived. It will be renovated while we work on the permanent site of the university,” Ujah said.

 

Earlier, the Chairman of association, Moses Ajima and Secretary, Mathew Otache urged the Vice-Chancellor and his management team to put the institution on a strong footing, even as they advised that the employment of competent hands from the Benue South Senatorial District should be considered.

 

They also challenged the university management to abide by the Federal Government’s policy on admission of students, stressing: “We would advise that you endeavour to reflect the Federal Government policy on admission that provides for 30 per cent to the catchment area, 30 per cent on merit, 30 per cent to the educationally disadvantaged states and 10 per cent discretion.”

