…varsity’ll raise graduates to harness natural resources – Bello

NUC approves new varsity in Kogi

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has approved the establishment of Confluence University of Science and Technology in Osara. Kogi State, as the 50th state owned university in the country.

Presenting the provisional license for take off of the university on Tuesday in Abuja, Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, noted that the approval was given to deepen Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics STEM, including research, medical and allied courses in the country.

In his words: “Without education none of us will be here today, this is going to be a specialized university, one that will be focused specifically on courses that will accelerate Nigeria’s economic growth and measure up in skills in the 21st century.”

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, said the university was conceived primarily to train graduates who would harness the vast natural resources the country and Kogi State in articular, was endowed with.

While noting that the move would contribute it’s quota to national development and create self reliant entrepreneurs in the country, he stressed that funding of the university would not be a problem at all.

