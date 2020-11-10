Education

…varsity’ll raise graduates to harness natural resources – Bello

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

NUC approves new varsity in Kogi

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has approved the establishment of Confluence University of Science and Technology in Osara. Kogi State, as the 50th state owned university in the country.
Presenting the provisional license for take off of the university on Tuesday in Abuja, Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, noted that the approval was given to deepen Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics STEM, including research, medical and allied courses in the country.
In his words: “Without education none of us will be here today, this is going to be a specialized university, one that will be focused specifically on courses that will accelerate Nigeria’s economic growth and measure up in skills in the 21st century.”
Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, said the university was conceived primarily to train graduates who would harness the vast natural resources the country and Kogi State in articular, was endowed with.
While noting that the move would contribute it’s quota to national development and create self reliant entrepreneurs in the country, he stressed that funding of the university would not be a problem at all.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

Tattooed teacher told not to teach at nursery

Posted on Author Reporter

  France’s most tattooed man has said he was told not to teach nursery school children after a parent complained about his looks. Sylvain Helaine has tattoos on his body, face and tongue, and has had his eyeballs surgically inked black. Helaine, 35, still teaches primary school children aged six and older, reports the BBC. […]
Education

COVID-19: Respite for education as schools reopen

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

RESUMPTION   Six months after the closure of the nation’s education system due to the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19 in March, the Federal Government, last week, fixed October 12 for resumption of schools. But, the ongoing six-month-old ASUU strike, as well as SSANU and NASU warning strike will be a snag in universities’ resumption   […]
Education

Rage, suspense over FUOYE VC race

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

  Group condemns council, VC over selection criteria CRITICISM A section of academic staff of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), under the Concerned Citizens and Friends of Academia in Nigeria have picked holes in the criteria for selection of a new vicechancellor as announced by the university. But, the management described the group as “faceless” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: