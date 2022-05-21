News

Vasta tackles Amaechi over Baro Port

Following the failed Baro Port project in Niger State, former Minister of Transport and Presidential Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Amaechi, has come under criticism by a Chieftain of the party, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa, who described him as “Mr. Deceit”. Vatsa, a former Publicity Secretary of the APC in Niger State while mocking the former governor of Rivers State for sneaking into the state to woo delegates, told selected Journalists in Minna that “the guilt and sins of Baro Port are chasing Amaechi; he came to see Niger State delegates at night where everyone would have retired home.” Accordingly, he said: “Why didn’t he come in the broad day light where we can see him. We had arranged to protest against him and he knew it.”

It should be noted that Amaechi while addressing Niger State delegates at the Government House, Minna, said the contracts for the Minna to Baro sea port and railway have been awarded. Amaechi also said that the Minna to Abuja has been awarded and work will commence by November this year as the loan for the project has been approved. Reacting to the former Minister’s claim on a signed and approved contract, Vatsa said “Amaechi’s next name is Mr. Deceit, why is it that of all time, it is now he is vying for President that he is saying they have signed and approved the contract? “I thought they brought President Muhammadu Buhari to commission the Baro Port, so which port is he talking about again? He is telling lies, we don’t believe him. “He deceived Buhari to commission Baro Port when he knew it was uncompleted.

That is why the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, said a few days ago that Buhari and the APC led government did Niger state “419” on the port. “If he says they have signed the contract, it is a lie. Don’t believe in Amaechi, someone who can deceive a whole Buhari to commission an uncompleted warehouse in Baro can deceive anybody. “He can fool some people sometimes, but he can’t fool all the people all the time”. “If he is honest and confident of himself, why did he sneak and come in at night to see delegates? “Anyway, even if he came at night, there is no single vote for him from Niger delegates. He should fix Baro Port and rail line before anything because they promised us a railway line from Minna to Abuja, till today that has not seen the light of day”.

 

