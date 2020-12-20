Vasta urges Buhari to save Niger State from bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to save Niger State from the claws of armed bandits and kidnappers following the inability of the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello to tackle the incessant attacks.

The former Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger Comrade Jonathan Vatsa in a statement said that the security situation is above the state and the governor cannot do anything because he cannot control the security.

It should be noted that armed bandits have unleashed terror in parts of the state especially Rafi, Bosso, Paikoro, Munya and Shiroro local government areas, killing some persons, abducting several others and rendering thousands homeless. Vatsa, who was a former Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism warned that: “If nothing is done now, the killings are likely going to increase and more people will be homeless.

“If the people who voted for President Buhari from Niger are killed, who will vote for the APC come 2023? I appeal to our President to make it a topmost priority to ensure the security of lives and properties in Niger.”

