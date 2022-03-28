News Top Stories

VAT: Banks, others generated N86.67bn in two years

Banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions in the country contributed N86.67billion to the total sum of N3.56trillion gen  erated as Value Added Tax (VAT) by the Federal Government between 2020and 2021, findings by New Telegraph show. According to the “Sectorial Distribution of Value Added Tax (Q4’21)” report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) at the weekend, financial and insurance activities generated the total sum of N26.96billion for the government as VAT in Q4’21 compared with N23.96billion in the previous quarter. New Telegraph’s analysis of earlier data released by the NBS shows that with VAT collections from financial and insurance activities standing at N3.28billion and N7.71billion in Q1’21 and Q2’21 respectively, it means that the sector contributed a total sum of N61.91 billion to the N2.03trillion that Nigeria generated as VAT in 2021.
Similarly, with NBS’  data indicating that VAT collections from financial and insurance activities stood at N5.43billion in Q1’20; N5.11billion in Q2’20; N6.87billion and N7.36billion in Q3’20 and Q4’ 2020 respectively, it means that of the total N1.53trillion that the government raked in as VAT revenue in 2020, N24.77billion came from the financial and insurance sector. Thus, in the last two years, the sector contributed the sum of N86.67billion to the total sum of N3.56trillion generated as VAT by the Federal Government during the period, according to the NBS’ data. New Telegraph’s analysis of the NBS’ data shows that until it rebounded in 2020, the amount of VAT generated by banks and other financial institutionswas onadownward trend. For instance, while total collections from VAT generated by the sector in 2016 stoodatN25billion, itdeclined by 17 per cent to N20.8 billion in 2017. It further dropped to N18.5billionand N17.15billion in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Analysts attribute the surge in the amount of VAT generated by the financial sector in the last two years to two key developments: The Federal Government’s decision to increase the VAT rate from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent in February 2020 and the Federal Inland Revenue Service’s (FIRS) automationof theVAT collection system. In accordance with the VAT Act, all banks and financial institutions-except those granted exemption- are required to charge VAT on services rendered by them to their customers and account for the same to the FIRS. The FIRS, as part of its efforts to achieve efficiency in thecollectionof theconsumption tax, had, in March 2020, issued a public notice informing taxpayers of automation of theVAT CollectionSystem. The Automated VAT Platform (VATrac), which commenced on April 1, 2020, accordingto theFIRS, enables efficient collection and remittance of VAT on relevant transactions in the wholesale/ retail sector and direct audit/ reconciliation of all VAT transactions. However, New Telegraph hadreportedthattheInternational Monetary Fund (IMF), inits2021ArticleIVConsultation with Nigeria staff report released in February, this year, again advised the Federal Government to further increase VAT as part of measures “to create policy space and reducedebtsustainability risks.” According to the IMF report, “executive directors agreed with the thrust of the staff appraisal. They commended the authorities’ proactive management of COVID-19 and its economic impacts. “Theynoted, however, that

 

