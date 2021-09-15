VAT bill passes second reading at Ogun Assembly

A bill for an Act to impose and charge Value Added Tax (VAT) on certain goods and services, provide for administration of the tax and for related purposes on Tuesday scaled second reading at Ogun State House of Assembly, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Deji Adeyemo, read the bill for the first time during plenary in Abeokuta, while the Majority Leader, Mr Yusuf Sherif, moved the motion for the second reading which was seconded by Mr Ganiyu Oyedeji. While opening debate on the bill, Mr Olakunle Sobukanla, Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, noted that the bill was an avenue for the state to generate more revenue for its development.

Sobukanla added that the more internally generated revenue by the state, the more infrastructure development in all sectors of the state. In his submission, Oyedeji explained that collection of VAT would allow the state to generate more revenue and meet the needs of the people.

