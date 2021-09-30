News

VAT collection: Court of Appeal joins Lagos in suit against FIRS

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal, Abuja division yesterday joined Lagos State Government as the third respondent in the suit against the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT).

The court held that Lagos State established beyond doubt that it has substantial and sufficient legal rights and interest to protect in the revenue collection dispute

In a unanimous ruling, the appellate court ordered that having made Lagos a party in the matter, all processes filed in respect of the suit must be served on the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice as a third respondent to enable the state respond to the appeal filed by FIRS as required by law

Justice Haruna Simon Tsamani, who delivered the lead ruling, later fixed October 7 for continuation of further hearing in the matter.

He also ordered that the matter be moved from Abuja to Port Harcourt division of the Court of Appeal for further hearing of the case.

The appeal by the FIRS is against the August 9, 2021 judgment by Justice Steven Pam of the Federal High Court in Port-Harcourt, voiding the Value Added Tax (VAT) Act and holding that states as federating units could collect VAT.

A three-man panel, led by Justice Haruna Simon Tsanami, after listening to arguments by lawyers to parties on September 16, said they would be informed when the ruling is ready.

In arguing Lagos’ application for joinder, the state’s Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) had claimed that his client was a necessary party as it would be affected by the outcome of the case.

Onigbanjo had argued that Lagos has vested interest in the VAT collection and that the decision of the court would affect it one way or the other when delivered.

The Attorney General informed the three-man panel of Justices that FIRS in its appeal against the Federal High Court judgment made some allegations against it and that it would be in the interest of justice for it to be allowed to join in the appeal to ventilate its defence.

“From the contents of the appellant’s affidavit, Lagos has been made a necessary party in the appeal by some references to it and for it to be bound by the final decision, It is in the interest that It should be allowed to make defence to allegations against it.”

Counsel to Rivers State, Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN) agreed with Onigbanjo and urged the court to join Lagos.

However, counsel to the FIRS and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mahmud Magaji (SAN) and Tijani Gazali (SAN) opposed the application and prayed the court not to join Lagos State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: NCDC records over 1,000 new recoveries

Posted on Author Reporter

  The country’s total figure of discharged patients exceeded 110,000 on Thursday, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed over 1,000 new recoveries, for the fifth day in a row. The agency confirmed 1,792 new recoveries in its update for February 4, with Lagos recording the highest figure with 824 discharged patients. The […]
News

Musician Lord Ivan talks about the importance of safe events in light of the pandemic

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Since the dawn of this challenging pandemic, social events have seen the brunt of its damage and force. But as we begin to understand this virus’s nature and how we can mitigate it, events can be held safely and be enjoyable as we step into the new normal. Lord Ivan has a deep passion for […]
News Top Stories

Report predicts N280bn LDR debit for banks

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

CBN to sanction lenders for non-compliance For non-compliance with its 65 per cent Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would likely debit lenders in the country about N280 billion at the end of September period, a new report by Nova Merchant Bank has said. As part of its efforts […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica