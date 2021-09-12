VAT collection crisis reignites battle for fiscal federalism

•FG, states revenue set to fall

…Lagos, Rivers, 4 others to enjoy improved IGR

Value Added Tax (VAT)

Value Added Tax (VAT) is charged on the supply of goods and services in Nigeria, including those imported into the country, except the goods and services specifically exempted under the VAT Act.

By virtue of the Finance Act 2020, which took effect on February 1, 2020, the Value Added Tax charged on affected goods and services rose from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent. Yearly, VAT contributes significantly to the total revenue generated by the government.

Battle ensues between states and FG

over collection of VAT Most states depend on funding from the Federal Allocation Account Committee (FAAC) due to their poor Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). Lagos and Rivers states, which contribute over 70 per cent of the Value Added Tax (VAT) collectibles in the country, have decided to enact a law that will empower them and not the Federal Government, to collect VAT in their states.

Their action is based on the judgement of August 11 by a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, which held that VAT collection was for the states and not for the Federal Government through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). VAT was introduced via Decree No.102 of 1993.

It replaced sales tax operated under Decree No.7 of 1986, which was administered by states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Until now, the FIRS had the responsibility of collecting VAT on behalf of the 36 states and the FCT. Section 40 of the VAT Act requires that the VAT pool be shared 15 per cent to the Federal Government; 50 per cent to states; and 35 per cent to Local Government Areas (net of 4 per cent cost of collection by the FIRS). Twenty per cent of the pool is shared based on derivation.

According to data filed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria may have earned about N2.5 trillion from January 2020 to June 2021 at a 7.5 per cent VAT rate.

The breakdown showed that FIRS collected about N1.53 trillion in 2020 with import VAT being N348 billion (or 22.7 per cent) while foreign non-import VAT was N420 billion (or 27.4 per cent) and local VAT amounted to N763 billion (or 49.8 per cent).

In the first quarter of 2021, VAT collection was N496.39 billion while it increased by N15.8 billion in the second quarter to N512.25 billion.

The landmark judgement

A battle line is long drawn on VAT collection between Rivers and Lagos State on one side and the FIRS. There are strong indications that other states are perching on wings, only bidding their time in joining the fray.

It all started with judgment delivered on suit No. FHC/ PH/CS/149/2020, filed by the state Attorney- General for Rivers State, against the FIRS and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The court presided over by Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, ruled that the Rivers State government, not the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has the right to collect Value Added Tax (VAT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in Rivers State.

Justice Pam also issued an order of perpetual injunction restraining the FIRS and the Attorney-General of the Federation, both first and second defendants in the suit, from collecting, demanding, threatening and intimidating residents of Rivers State to pay to FIRS, personal income tax, and VAT.

An anxious Governor Nyesom Wike didn’t stop at the pronouncement by the Federal High Court.

He signed the Valued Added Tax Law No. 4 of 2021 into law, a move he said was meant to put paid to years FIRS perpetuation of illegality with VAT collection. On this Friday, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed a similar bill into operation in his state.

The FIRS is fighting back real hard. It didn’t only appeal the Federal High Court judgment, it followed up with a public notice urging public and businesses to continue paying VAT to it to avoid paying penalties for failing to do so. Director, Communications and Liaison Department of the FIRS, Abdullahi Ahmad, gave the advice in a statement in Abuja.

He said the FIRS issued the directive following numerous inquiries in the aftermath of a recent judgment obtained by the Rivers government at the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt.

Interestingly, the ruling has thrown up a combination of huff and bated breath across lines.

Still talking tough as of Wednesday, Wike didn’t show signs of weariness. He threatened to “take over” all offices of the Federal Inland Revenue Service in the oil-rich South-South state if the government agency continued with its “bullying”.

The governor spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt, the state capital, while addressing business owners in the state.

The governor told the oil firms, construction companies and other business owners operating in the state to start remitting their Value Added Tax to the state government beginning this September.

Some states have also started aligning their positions with Rivers. Lagos State is going ahead with its VAT bill, which passed second reading in the state House of Assembly on Monday. Akwa Ibom and Adamawa State governments aligned themselves with the move by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to stop the Federal Government from collecting Value Added Tax. T

he Director-General, Media and Communications, Adamawa State Government, Solomon Kumangar, in an interview, was quoted as saying that the collection of VAT by the states was the only way of reducing their dependence on federal allocations.

The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, on its part, said it would soon begin work on a bill that would enable the state to collect VAT. States, such as Ekiti, Osun and Benue states, said they were still studying the situation before making any move.

Speaking, Mr. Idakolo Gabriel Gbolade, MD/CEO of SD&D Capital Management Limited, described the Port- Harcourt court judgement as a watershed. He said success recorded by the River State government in the judgment, will encourage other states to file similar cases for their states, relying on the Rivers State judgement.

This, he said, would in turn begin fireworks for fiscal federalism which is long overdue. “The judgement in favour of Rivers State for the collection of VAT, Education Tax e.t.c is a watershed in the history of revenue collection in Nigeria.

It has been interpreted according to the constitution that states and not the Federal Government are entitled to collect VAT. This implies that the Federal Government stands to witness a reduction in its revenue profile if the judgement is allowed to stay.

It is also pertinent to note that states will now be able to generate more revenue and most especially some states like Lagos, Rivers and Ogun that have a large number of industries would not be able to access their fair share of the VAT instead of the Federal Government allocation that uses other criteria to disburse to states”, Gbolade had told Sunday Telegraph.

However, the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) said it is still studying the court judgement that invalidated the collection of value-added tax (VAT) and personal income tax (PIT) by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in Rivers State.

CITN, in a statement by Adefisayo Awogbade, registrar/chief executive of CITN, said the professional body would make an “informed position” on the matter after studying the certified true copy of the judgement.

About 30 states, FG to suffer revenue decline

Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at the PriceWaterCoopers (PwC), Taiwo Oyedele, said at least, 30 states, which account for less than 20 per cent of VAT collection, would suffer significant revenue decline.

Oyedele explained that the Federal Government might be better off, given that FCT generates the second-highest VAT (after Lagos) in addition to import and non-import foreign VAT.

On Friday, the Appeal Court, sitting in Abuja, halted all moves by Rivers, Lagos and others, by insisting that parties maintained the status quo ante, pending the determination of the principal suit before it.

A three-member panel of justices of the appellate court led by Haruna Tsammani specifically ordered all the parties in the suit to”refrain from taking any action to give effect to the judgement of the Rivers state high court,” which gave Rivers State government the right to collect VAT revenue, instead of the FIRS.

