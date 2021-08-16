News

VAT Collection: FIRS files appeal against court judgment

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has appealed a recent judgment of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on the issue of Value Added Tax (VAT) collection.

 

The FIRS disclosed this in a statement by its Director, Communications and Liaison Department, Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad. The statement reads as follows: “This is to inform the general public that the Federal Inland Revenue Service has lodged an appeal against the judgment of the Federal High Court Port Harcourt Judicial Division delivered by Honourable Justice Stephen Pam, in SUIT NO. FHC/ PH/CS/149/2020-ATTORNEY GENERAL OF RIVERS STATE v. FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE & ANOTHER. We have also sought an injunction pending appeal and a Stay of Execution of the said judgment.” “As the decision is being appealed and in view of the pending applications for injunction and stay of execution which

 

the FIRS has filed in court against the judgement, members of the public are advised to continue complying with the VAT obligations until the matter is resolved by the appellate courts in order to avoid accruing the consequent penalties and interest for non-compliance.”

 

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, presided over by Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam had banned the FIRS from collecting VAT and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in Rivers State, saying that the Rivers State government is the right authority to collect VAT and PIT henceforth in the state.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

