VAT crisis depeens as FIRS insists on collection

Tax is for federation, not Federal Government –FIRS

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Wednesday declared that no subnational government can collect Value Added Tax (VAT). To this end, the Federal Government’s tax agency insists it remains the only statutorily empowered agency of government allowed by law to collect VAT on behalf of the three tires of government. FIRS’ Group Lead, Special Operations, Mr. Mathew Gbonjubola, stated this during a chat with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja. He attended the media chat with the Group Lead, Digital and Innovation Support Group, FIRS, Mrs Chiaka Ben-Obi.

Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, had dismissed an application by FIRS, seeking to stop the state government from commencing collection of VAT, in the state. However, speaking to the media yesterday, Gbonjubola said VAT was administered on behalf of the federation and not on behalf of the Federal Government. “By that I mean VAT is admnistered on behalf of the three tiers of government we have in Nigeria. The 774 local governments, the 36 states and the FCT and the Federal Government of Nigeria. “The revenue arising from VAT is shared among the three tiers of government based on the provisions of the law.

Currently, 35 per cent goes to the local government, 50 per cent goes to the state government while 15 per cent goes to the Federal Government. “So in actual effect, the 85 per cent of VAT collected goes to state and local government while only 15 per cent goes to the Federal Government.

“The VAT revenue is not paid into the federation account at inception; it goes into a VAT pool account. It is only after the sharing and allocation that the portion that falls to the Federal Government goes to the relevant designated revenue pool account,” he added.

He said unlike other forms of taxes that are straight and easy to administer, VAT, he added, is a combination of input and output. “For a business either importing or buying products, it will pay VAT either at the port if it is importing, or to the manufacturer if it is buying from a local manufacturer, and when that business pays VAT it is accounted for as an input tax such that when it begins to sell in any part of Nigeria and charges VAT to its own customers, it is able to recoup the input tax paid either at the port, if it is an imported item or paid to the manufacturer if it is an item bought locally. This works only at a national level. “VAT cannot work at sub-national level and there is no country in the world where VAT works at sub-national level; and the reason is because VAT depends on the input-output mechanism,” he said. According to him, “assuming a business person bought an item in Osun and paid VAT and takes the goods let’s say to Sokoto state to sell.

Remember this business person had paid VAT when purchasing the product in Osun state and when selling in Sokoto state, it will charge VAT and by the operation of the input-output mechanism this business person will deduct the input tax paid in Osun state from the output charged in Sokoto state and pay to the relevant tax authorities. “In this case, because there is single tax authority handling VAT, it is the same authority handling VAT in Osun state that will receive the additional VAT payable in Sokoto state and so it is easy to work out the input-output mechanism and there is no issue of consumer having to pay VAT more than once.

“However, if this is operated at sub-national level, that is, let’s say at the state level, it will mean that when the business person is paying that VAT at the state of source as we have said assuming is Osun state, Osun state revenue authority would have collected that money and then when this business person is selling that item in Sokoto state they will charge VAT. Now the dilemma is how does that business recoup the VAT paid previously?” “Either of two things will happen. Either Osun state will have to refund the VAT collected, or Sokoto state will have to absorb that loss and that in its self creates confusion,” he added. He said no country in the world needs VAT collection to sub-national government. “No country in the world does that. I know that people could say what happens in Canada? Canada is equally a federation like Nigeria but the GST, that’s the Goods and Services Tax, which is equivalent to VAT that is done in Canada even though its meant to be states’ tax, is administered centrally by the Canadian revenue authority and shared to the relevant sector.

“I think only one state in Canada that does not participate in that scheme and the state that does not participate does not charge VAT,” he added. Gbonjubola dismissed allegation that FIRS was sponsoring an amendment to the Finance Act at the National Assembly for introduction of socal media tax.

