VAT Debate: PGF DG wants states to increase their IGR

The Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum, Dr. Salihu Lukman, has charged states to increase their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). His charge comes at the current debate of who collects the Value Added Tax between the Federal government and the State government. According to him, in a paper in Abuja titled, “Retrogressive Politics of Value Added Tax in Nigeria,” it was time for Nigerian politics to be refocused to tap into the productive potential of each state instead of the current debate on revenue sharing.

He said: “There is no reason why any state in the country, including Zamfara, Yobe, Osun, Ekiti, Abia, Ebonyi, should not aspire to generate at least N10 – 15 billion monthly as Internally Generated Revenue. “To be caught in the backward debate about whether they should have the little they currently receive from the Federation Account is retrogressive.

“As a nation, our politics and democracy must be refocused towards nurturing the productive potentials of every state.” He however advised that Nigeria’s politics would do better when politicians and public commentators rise about sentiments. To him, “Nigerian democracy and politics must functionally rise above sentiment. Instead of debating how to consume the little resources so far available, Nigerian political leaders should be debating how to increase available resources.

