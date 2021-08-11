VAT: FG rakes in N11bn from banks

…nets N512.25bn in Q2’21

Lenders’ contributions rise by 134%

The Federal Government realised a total of N11 billion as Value Added Tax (VAT) from bank transactions between January and June this year, New Telegraph has learnt.

According to the sectoral VAT distribution data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the banking and financial institution’s VAT was boosted by the 134 per cent increase recorded in the second quarter of the year compared to the first quarter.

While VAT from the sector stood at N3.3 billion in the first quarter, the figure rose to N7.7 billion in the second quarter, representing 50.87 per cent growth over N5.1 billion realised from the sector in the same period last year.

In accordance with Value Added Tax Act (Cap V1 LFN 2004), all banks and financial institutions, except those exempted, are required to charge VAT on

services rendered by them to their customers and account for the same to the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Recall that the banks had early last year adjusted VAT charges upward in compliance with the Federal Government’s policy which jerked up the consumption tax from five per cent to 7.5 per cent effective February 2020.

While there had been a general increase in VAT across sectors due to the upward review, the financial institutions accounted for 2.7 per cent of the total non-import VAT revenue generated by the government in the six months, which stood at N412 billion. For full year 2020, the government had realised a total of N24.8bn.

This marked a return to increase in VAT generated from the sector after years of steady decline. Prior to the 2020 record, an analysis of the NBS statistics showed that the sector’s contribution to VAT had declined consistently for three years. For instance, while VAT realised from the sector in 2016 stood at N25 billion, it declined by 17 per cent to N20.8 billion in 2017.

The amount generated from the sector as VAT in 2018 stood at N18.5 billion, which also represented an 11 per cent decline from the previous year’s record. In 2019, tax from the sector declined further by 7 per cent to N17.2 billion.

The persistent decline in VAT generated from the sector in the past years, analysts say, may not be unconnected with the decrease in banking activities by Nigerians and an increase in the number of inactive bank accounts.

However, with the increase in VAT from five per cent to 7.5 per cent, the government would be getting more money from the sector.

To achieve efficiency in the collection of the tax, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) had in March last year issued a Public Notice informing taxpayers of automation of the VAT Collection System.

The Automated VAT Platform (VATrac), which enables efficient and seamless collection and remittance of VAT on relevant transactions in the wholesale/ retail sector and direct audit/reconciliation of all VAT transactions, became effective on April 1, 2020. Industry analysts noted that the introduction of VATrac demonstrated the FIRS’ commitment to leverage technology to improve tax administration in Nigeria.

It is anticipated that the use of technology to enforce VAT compliance would ultimately result in increased tax revenue by minimizing leakages, widening the tax net, and reducing the cost of administration.

Meanwhile, a sum of N512.25 billion was realised as VAT in second quarter of 2021 by the government, latest data by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed. The amount was higher than the N496.39 billion generated in Q1’21 and N327.20 billion generated in Q2’20.

The amount represents 3.20 per cent increase Quarter-on-Quarter and 56.56 per cent increase Year-on-Year.

