VAT: FG rakes in N17.4bn from banks

The Federal Government realised a total of N17.4 billion as Value Added Tax (VAT) from banking transactions between January and September this year. According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), this showed that VAT generated from the sector increased by 37 per cent from N12.7 billion recorded in the same period last year.

In accordance with Value Added Tax Act (Cap V1 LFN 2004), all banks and financial institutions, except those exempted, are required to charge VAT on services rendered by them to their customers and account for same to the Federal Inland Revenue Service. Recall that the banks had earlier this year adjusted VAT charges upward in compliance with the Federal Government’s policy, which jerked up the consumption tax from five per cent to 7.5 per cent effective February 2020.

While there has been a general increase in VAT across sectors due to the upward review, the financial institutions account for 3.2 per cent of the total non-import VAT revenue generated by government in the nine months, which stood at N550.5 billion. A quarterly breakdown of VAT from the banks showed that the financial institutions remitted the sum of N5.4 billion to the government’s coffers in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the sector generated N5.1 billion as VAT for the government, while it remitted N6.9 billion in the third quarter. The NBS sectoral distribution of VAT data for Q3’20 reflected that the sum of N424.71 billion was generated as VAT in Q3’20 as against N327.20 billion generated in Q2’20 and N275.12 billion generated in Q3’19 representing 29.80 per cent increase quarteron- quarter and 54.37 per cent increase year-on-year.

“Other manufacturing gen-erated the highest amount of VAT with N47.07 billion and closely followed by Professional Services generating N44.01 billion, Commercial and Trading generating N21.18 billion while Mining generated the least and closely followed by Textile and Garment Industry and Pharmaceutical, Soaps & Toiletries with N64.50 million, N346.27 million and N386.16 million generated respectively,” NBS stated in the report. Out of the total amount generated in Q3’20, NBS said N214.66 billion was generated as Non-Import VAT locally while N115.34 billion was generated as Non-Import VAT for foreign.

The balance of N94.70bn was generated as NCS-Import VAT. With the nine months record of VAT from banks and other financial institutions, the sector is set to increase its contribu-tions to the government revenue this year, a departure from consistent declines recorded in the past years. An analysis of the NBS statistics showed that the sector’s contribution to VAT had been on a steady decline in the last three years.

For instance, while VAT realised from the sector in 2016 stood at N25 billion, it declined by 17 per cent to N20.8 billion in 2017. The amount generated from the sector as VAT in 2018 stood at N18.5 billion, which also represented 11 per cent decline from the previous year’s record. From the quarterly figures released this year so far, there are indications that the government may be earning far less from the sector this year. While the government had realised N10 billion VAT from the sector in the first six months of last year, it received N8.3 billion in the same period this year. This represented a 17 per cent decline year-on-year.

The persistent decline VAT generated from the sector, analysts say, may not be unconnected with the decrease in banking activities by Nigerians and an increase in the number of inactive bank accounts.

However, with the increase in VAT from five per cent to 7.5 per cent, more money would be entering government’s coffers from all sectors. To achieve efficiency in the collection of the tax, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) had in March this year issued a public notice informing taxpayers of automation of the VAT collection system.

The Automated VAT Platform (VATrac), which enables efficient and seamless collection and remittance on relevant transactions in the wholesale/retail sector and direct audit/reconciliation of all VAT transactions, became effective on April 1, 2020. Industry analysts noted that the introduction of VATrac demonstrated the FIRS’ commitment to leverage technology to improve tax administration in Nigeria. It is anticipated that the use of technology to enforce VAT compliance would ultimately result in increased tax revenue by minimizing leakages, widening the tax net, and reducing the cost of administration.

