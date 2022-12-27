VAT: Financial institutions generated N78.78bn in 9 months

Banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions in the country contributed N78.78billion to the total sum of N1.81trillion generated as Value Added Tax (VAT) by the Federal Government in the first nine months of this year, findings by New Telegraph show.

According to the "Sectorial Distribution of Value Added Tax (Q3'22)" report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) a few days ago, financial and insurance activities generated a total sum of N27.16billion for the Federal Government as VAT in Q3'22, indicating an increase of 21.57 per cent compared with the N22.34billion that the sector generated in the previous quarter.

A breakdown of the NBS’ numbers shows that VAT collections from financial and insurance activities stood at N29.27billion, N22.34billion and N27.16billion in Q1’22, Q2’22 and Q3’22 respectively.

This means that the sector contributed the sum of N78.78billion to the total sum of N1.81trillion generated as VAT by the Federal Government between January and September this

year. Given that data obtained from the NBS indicates that financial and insurance activities contributed N61.91billion to the total sum of N2.03trillion that Nigeria generated as VAT in 2021, it also means that even though Q4’22 numbers have not been released, VAT generated by the sector this year has already exceeded what it generated for the whole of 2021. Indeed, the NBS data shows that VAT generated by the sector has maintained an upward trend in recent years given that of the total N1.53trillion that the government raked in as VAT revenue in 2020, N24.77billion came from the financial and insurance activities. However, further analysis of the NBS’ data, indicates that until it rebounded in 2020, the amount of VAT generated by banks and other financial institutions was generally on a downward trend. For instance, while total collections from VAT generated by the sector in 2016 stood at N25 billion, it declined by 17 per cent to N20.8 billion in 2017. It further dropped to N18.5billion and N17.15billion in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Commenting on the significant increase in VAT collections in the last two years, analysts at CSL Stockbrokers, ascribed the development to the recovery in the economy and the impact of persistent inflationary pressures on prices of goods and services. Citing the NBS’ data on the revenue generated from VAT collections in Q4’ 2021, the analysts stated that: “Cumulatively, the total VAT collected in 2021 was N2.1trillion, reflecting a sturdy growth of 35.4 per cent y/y relative to N1.5trillion collected in 2020,” adding that “the government enjoyed the best of both worlds as the economic recovery spurred growth in both VAT and Company Income Tax (CIT) collections.” They further stated: “We think the impact of the persistent inflationary pressures on prices of goods and services also aided the growth seen as VAT is deducted by applying the VAT rate on the value of transactions. “Excluding any growth attributable to currency adjustments, we can safely conclude that a huge part of the growth seen is largely due to improving macroeconomic conditions.” They predicted that VAT revenue will continue to benefit from a quickened recovery in consumer spending. Aside from the improvement in macroeconomic conditions, however, industry stakeholders also attribute the increase in VAT collections in the last two years to the Federal Government’s decision to increase the VAT rate from five per cent to 7.5 per cent in February 2020 as well as the Federal Inland Revenue Service’s (FIRS) automation of the VAT collection system. As part of its efforts to achieve efficiency in the collection of the consumption tax, the FIRS, had, in March 2020, issued a Public Notice informing taxpayers of automation of the VAT Collection System. According to the FIRS, the Automated VAT Platform (VATrac), which commenced on April 1, 2020, enables efficient collection and remittance of VAT on relevant transactions in the wholesale/ retail sector and direct audit/ reconciliation of all VAT transactions. All banks and financial institutions- except those granted exemption- are required by the VAT Act to charge VAT on services rendered by them to their customers and account for the same to the FIRS. In its 2022 Article IV Mission in Nigeria report released last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that as part of efforts to improve Nigeria’s ailing economy, there was need for the country to carry out tax administration reforms which should include raising VAT to 15 per cent in the next five years from the current 7.5 per cent. The Fund recommended that Nigeria can tackle its revenue problem by adjusting tax rates to levels comparable to the average in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as compliance improves. According to IMF, “this includes further increasing the VAT rate to 15 per cent by 2027 in steps while streamlining numerous VAT exemptions based on systemic reviews, increasing excise rates on alcoholic and tobacco products while broadening the base, and rationalizing tax incentives by streamlining tax expenditures based on comprehensive periodic reviews.”

