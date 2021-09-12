VAT: Group supports Wike, urges S’East govs to join

A sociopolitical group in the South East, the Igbo National Movement (INM) has expressed support for the Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, over his stand on Value Added Tax (VAT) and urged governors of the South East zone to emulate him.

The group slammed the Federal Government’s mode of collection of the VAT describing it as fraudulent and not to the best interest of some indigenous Nigerians.

National Convener of INM, Anthony Okolo who frowned at the Federal Government’s mode of VAT collection in a statement he released to newsmen, noted that the recent re -establishment of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State of the rights of the states to collect VAT should be an eye opener to other governors.

He said: “By successfully putting the case against the Federal Government’s unjust usurpation of the states’ rights to collect taxes in their area of jurisdiction, Rivers State has led the way in revealing that the Federal Government is involved in one of the greatest acts of fraud and larceny against the indigenous nationals of Nigeria.”

He added, “It can never be viewed as justice to make our muslim brothers partake in the sharing of income from haram acts, which have occurred from activities forbidden in Islam, such as sales of alcohol and interest transactions from commercial lending.

“It cannot also be viewed as justice to deny a state that has spent millions in developing planned neighbourhoods and estates, the full value of their investment, under the guise of remittance of Value Added Tax, to the Federal Government who has neither spent a dime in development of that neighbourhood, nor is committed to returning the value remitted to it, back to the state for re-investment in more infrastructure.”

