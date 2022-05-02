News

VAT: Hearing begins in FIRS, Rivers govt’s suit May 9

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, Rivers State will resume legal battle on May 9 as the court begins hearing on the suit filed by the Rivers State government against the Federal Inland Revenue Service on the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT).

 

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had issued an injunction restraining the Rivers and the Lagos state government from further collecting the VAT following a suit filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

 

The Rivers State Government, however, approached the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of the Abuja Court of Appeal. The Appeal Court moved the matter to the Port Harcourt division and scheduled May 9 for hearing.

 

A senior official at the Appeal Court in Port Harcourt confirmed the date at the weekend.

 

It was learnt that the parties to the case were asked to submit their written applications to the court ahead of the sitting. But the Supreme Court is expected to give its verdict on the matter on May 27.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Centre faults Niger Delta leaders’ ultimatum to FG on national dialogue

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A group, under the aegis of the Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD) has faulted the three-month ultimatum issued by Niger Delta region leaders to the Federal Government to convene a national dialogue. The group’s Executive Director, Ambassador Sani Bala, expressed the condemnation in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday; saying that while […]
News Top Stories

Open grazing: Herders with firearms risk 21-year jail term in Lagos

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday committed the bill on open grazing to the committee on agriculture after it scaled second reading.   The bill, which proposes 21 years jail term for any herder found with firearms, was contained in a bill titled: “Prohibition of Open Cattle Grazing Bill, 2021” sent to the Assembly […]
News

Group asks NBC to withdraw fines on TV stations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

*Says: ‘You’re muzzling free press’ The Network for Best Practice and Integrity in Leadership (NEBPRIL) has asked the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to desist from acts that will gag free press in the country.NEBPRIL said this in reaction to the fines imposed by NBC on ARISE TV, Channels Television and the Africa Independent Television (AIT).On […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica