VAT: Hearing begins in FIRS, Rivers govt’s suit May 9

The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, Rivers State will resume legal battle on May 9 as the court begins hearing on the suit filed by the Rivers State government against the Federal Inland Revenue Service on the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT).

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had issued an injunction restraining the Rivers and the Lagos state government from further collecting the VAT following a suit filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The Rivers State Government, however, approached the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of the Abuja Court of Appeal. The Appeal Court moved the matter to the Port Harcourt division and scheduled May 9 for hearing.

A senior official at the Appeal Court in Port Harcourt confirmed the date at the weekend.

It was learnt that the parties to the case were asked to submit their written applications to the court ahead of the sitting. But the Supreme Court is expected to give its verdict on the matter on May 27.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...