News

VAT: Kogi opposes Rivers, Lagos on right to consumption tax

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The Kogi State government, yesterday, distanced itself from the current move by the governments of Rivers and Lagos States to wrestle with the Federal Government over rights to collect the Value Added Tax (VAT) in their respective states.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State recently signed into law the Rivers State VAT Law following a court declaration that the states and not the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) had legal rights over consumption tax collected on the states of the federation. Governor Babajide Sanwo -Olu of Lagos State had equally followed the same steps even as the FIRS has gone to the Court of Appeal to stop them. However, the Commissioner of Information in Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo, in an interview with Arise TV on Friday ruled out the possibility of his state joining the bandwagon to challenge the FIRS over the said tax. Fanwo described the move by both Lagos and Rivers as insensitive, self-centred and and an attempt to make policies that will further divide the country.

“Kogi is bordered by about 10 states of the federation and a gateway to the north, south, to everywhere. And you know that thousands of vehicles transverse the state on a daily basis. It’s the mineral capital of Nigeria. When you look at our advantages, we should even be at the forefront of fighting for VAT to be completely retained in the state.

“When you look at the development of the South-West in those days — the cocoa house — and the groundnut pyramids in the north, the whole of Nigeria is reaping the benefit till today. And what we need to do at this material time as leaders is to stop thinking about ourselves alone. “The position of governor Yahaya Bello on this is very clear: we will not jump on that bandwagon to call for the retention of VAT completely in the state. We are not created equally, and God that created us did not give us equal potentials, and we have to support one another,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PCC staff protest FG’s refusal to pay N872m arrears

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Employees of Public Complaints Commission (PCC) have protested Federal Government’s failure to pay N872 million consequential adjustment of 18 months minimum wage arrears owed them. They took the protest to the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and the National Planning Commission. The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, calmed the protesting staff, assuring the union […]
News

Why Uzodinma should apologize, by Okorocha

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has called on Governor Hope Uzodinma to apologise to him and the people for deliberately misleading the people with lies. Okorocha said this while informing the public that the Imo state government had finally gone on appeal against the judgement of Justice T.N. Nzeukwu over his properties […]
News

…says no incitement to violence against Islam in Christmas Homily

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

No harm should befall Bishop Kukah – CAN warns Following the various criticisms and threats trailing the Christmas Homily by Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Dr Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has warned that no harm should come to the Cleric. CAN in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Barrister Joseph […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica