Business

VAT: Maintain status quo till final court determination – FIRS

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has urged taxpayers not to panic over the recent court ruling by the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, which dismissed its motion for stay of execution of the judgment that Rivers State can collect Value Added Tax.

 

In a statement issued yesterday, the service said: “Until the Court of Appeal, or even the Supreme Court, determines the matter, tax payers are required to continue to comply with their Value Added Tax (VAT) obligations within the status quo framework.”

 

The statement was signed by the Special Assistant to the Chairman of the FIRS on Media and Communications, Johannes Wojuola. “The FIRS having lodged, in the Court of Appeal, both an appeal against the decision of the Federal High Court sitting in Rivers State in Suit No. FHC/PH/ CS/149/2020, Attorney General of Rivers State Vs Federal Inland Revenue Service, and an injunction pending appeal of the said judgement, assures taxpayers that there was no cause for alarm.

“The Federal High Court ruling should not breed any confusion as to the obligations of taxpayers. Taxpayers must continue to comply with the Value Added Tax Act pending the final determination of appeal  payers are required to continue to comply with their Value Added Tax (VAT) obligations within the status quo framework.”

The statement was signed by the Special Assistant to the Chairman of the FIRS on Media and Communications, Johannes Wojuola.

 

“The FIRS having lodged, in the Court of Appeal, both an appeal against the decision of the Federal High Court sitting in Rivers State in Suit No. FHC/PH/ CS/149/2020, Attorney General of Rivers State Vs Federal Inland Revenue Service, and an injunction pending appeal of the said judgement, assures taxpayers that there was no cause for alarm.

 

“The Federal High Court ruling should not breed any confusion as to the obligations of taxpayers. Taxpayers must continue to comply with the Value Added Tax Act pending the final determination of appeal

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Cheque transactions plunge to N842bn in Q1’21

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The value of cheque transactions across the country plunged to N842 billion in the first quarter of this year. This represents a 29 per cent decline year-on-year compared with N1.08 trillion recorded in the same period of 2020 as the downturn in the use of the paper- based channel continued. According to data released by […]
Business

UNECA: African countries contribute $44.6bn to fight COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With $44.6 billion, African countries are the biggest contributors to the battle against Covid-19 on the continent, a United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) official, Bartholomew Armah, has said. According to him, the second-largest contributor is the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with about $16 billion. However, the Fund continues to approve disbursements to some […]
Business

Mastercard to help consumers offset carbon emissions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Leading payment technology provider, Mastercard, will help consumers directly offset carbon emissions and choose better products for the environment via its blockchain-based Provenance Solution, the company announced at the weekend. According to a press release, the system provides such granular detail that consumers can choose a more environmentally friendly cup of coffee, or a sustainable […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica