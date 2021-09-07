VAT: Maintain status quo till final court determination – FIRS

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has urged taxpayers not to panic over the recent court ruling by the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, which dismissed its motion for stay of execution of the judgment that Rivers State can collect Value Added Tax.

In a statement issued yesterday, the service said: “Until the Court of Appeal, or even the Supreme Court, determines the matter, tax payers are required to continue to comply with their Value Added Tax (VAT) obligations within the status quo framework.”

The statement was signed by the Special Assistant to the Chairman of the FIRS on Media and Communications, Johannes Wojuola. “The FIRS having lodged, in the Court of Appeal, both an appeal against the decision of the Federal High Court sitting in Rivers State in Suit No. FHC/PH/ CS/149/2020, Attorney General of Rivers State Vs Federal Inland Revenue Service, and an injunction pending appeal of the said judgement, assures taxpayers that there was no cause for alarm.

“The Federal High Court ruling should not breed any confusion as to the obligations of taxpayers. Taxpayers must continue to comply with the Value Added Tax Act pending the final determination of appeal payers are required to continue to comply with their Value Added Tax (VAT) obligations within the status quo framework.”

The statement was signed by the Special Assistant to the Chairman of the FIRS on Media and Communications, Johannes Wojuola.

“The FIRS having lodged, in the Court of Appeal, both an appeal against the decision of the Federal High Court sitting in Rivers State in Suit No. FHC/PH/ CS/149/2020, Attorney General of Rivers State Vs Federal Inland Revenue Service, and an injunction pending appeal of the said judgement, assures taxpayers that there was no cause for alarm.

“The Federal High Court ruling should not breed any confusion as to the obligations of taxpayers. Taxpayers must continue to comply with the Value Added Tax Act pending the final determination of appeal

Like this: Like Loading...