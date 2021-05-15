VAT: Nigeria generates N496bn in Q1–Report

Nigeria’s drive for increased revenue to grow the economy received a boost in the first three months of 2021 with revenue from Value Added Tax (VAT) increased to N496.39billion. The figure recorded in first quarter of 2021 increased by about N172 billion or 53 per cent compared to N324.58 billion achieved in the same period in 2020.

The VAT figure in the review period recorded an increase of 9.2 per cent or about N42 billion over N454.69 billion accrued in the last three months in 2020. A report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) at the weekend, showed that other manufacturing sector of the economy was the cow cash in Q1, accounting for N49.41 billion, representing about 10 per cent of total VAT revenue generated by the federal and state governments in first quarter. This was closely followed by professional services generating N42.50 billion, representing 8.6 per cent of gross revenue. Another major contributor to VAT revenue in the review period is state ministries and parastatals, generating N26.96 billion. Meanwhile, mining generated the least and closely followed by pioneering and textile and garment industry with N48.36 million, N77.01 million and N289.41 million generated respectively. Of the total amounted generated in Q1 2021, N224.85 billion was generated as Non-Import VAT locally while N171.66 billion was generated as Non-Import VAT foreign.

The balance of N99.88 billion was generated as NCS-Import VAT. It would be recalled that Federal Government in order to increase its revenue generation capacity, increased VAT from 5.0 per cent to 7.5 per cent. According to KPMG, one of the ways by which the FG intends to mobilise non-oil revenues in 2021 is through incremental tax reform. “The FG has initiated this process with the enactment of Finance Act, 2020 (“the Act”) which introduced targeted tax incentives and tax relief measures aimed at cushioning the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses and easing tax administration.

‘‘The Act amends extant tax laws to align with global best practices, provides further clarifications on areas of contention between taxpayers and tax authorities and aids revenue generation for the 2021 Budget”, it said. KPMG, however, warned that: “It is imperative that the FG achieves or even surpasses its budgeted revenue of N7.99 trillion in 2021, to ensure effective implementation of the N13.59 trillion budgeted expenditure and curtail the country’s budget deficit which currently stands at N5.60 trillion (i.e., the equivalent of 3.9% of the country’s GDP).”

