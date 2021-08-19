VAT: Perspectives on Rivers’ unsettling court verdict

A landmark judgment by a Federal High Court in Rivers State leaves the fate of Value Added Tax (VAT) in a delicate balance, even as experts give differing opinions as FIRS appeals the court’s decision, reports ABDULWAHAB ISA

Unlike other forms of taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT) is a consumption tax borne by the final consumer. Prior to its recent increase to 7.5 per cent through legislative amendment, VAT was five per cent for years.

Major contributor to federation pool

VAT is a major contributor to the federation revenue pool over the years. With the dwindling and flippant nature of crude oil price, VAT proceeds has, over the years, become a rescue for Federation Account Allocation and Fiscal Committee (FAAC). It ranks next to crude oil and customs in the order of revenue flow to government’s coffers. Over the years, VAT has become an essential bailout for government when other sources of revenue accruing to Federation Accounts suffer drop. For instance, in 2018, total revenue accruing to the Federation Account was about N7.1 trillion compared to the budget of N10.4 trillion.

It was worse in 2017 at about N4.9 trillion. VAT buoyed amount of revenue available to the government to a significant portion. In 2018, total VAT revenue accruing to the Federation account was N1.04 trillion or 14 per cent of revenue. In the second quarter of 2021, the Federal Government raked N512 billion from VAT. In 2020, total VAT collection was about N1.53tr with import VAT being N348 billion (or 22.7 per cent) while foreign non-import VAT was N420 billion (or 27.4 per cent) and local VAT amounted to N763 billion (or 49.8 per cent). In the first quarter of 2021, VAT collection was N496.39 billion, while it increased by N15.8 billion in the second quarter to N512.25 billion, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is a VAT collecting agent. It takes a certain percentage of collected VAT as applicable to all other taxes. VAT sharing formula is 15 per cent for the Federal Government and 85 per cent for states and local government councils.

Disturbing court

verdict However, a verdict given by a Federal High Court in Rivers on Monday, August 9, 2021, was an applecart with potential of changing VAT’s status. A rattled FIRS indicated intention to appeal the landmark judgement. The pronouncement left tongues wagging on the future of states and the Federal Government in relation to VAT administration.

The Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, presided over by Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam, had banned FIRS from collecting Value Added Tax (VAT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in Rivers State, saying that the Rivers State government was the right authority to collect VAT and PIT in the state. The court also granted perpetual injunction, restraining the revenue agency and the Attorney General of the Federation – first and second defendants in the suit – from collecting, demanding, threatening and intimidating residents of Rivers State to pay to FIRS, personal income tax and Value Added Tax.

Though FIRS is set to appeal the judgement, according to Director, Communications and Liaison Department, Dr Abdullahi Ahmad, the judgment is a weighty one, which has unleashed a flurry of reactions. In the event the judgement sails through to other layers of courts being from Appeal Court to the Supreme Court level and victory granted to Rivers, states would have been emboldened to demand for maximum control of resources inherent in their domain. It’s a booster for resource control and age long agitation for devolution of economic power to the second tier from the centre. In this regard, experts say the Federal Government could lose a major source of its revenue running into billions of naira in the event the VAT judgement turns against her.

Experts’ views

Informed experts have weighed in with their opinions on implications of the judgement and what it portends for the economy. Professor of capital market and a former Commissioner of Finance in Imo State, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, told New Telegraph that the judgment was in line with true fiscal federalism, which returns taxing powers with respect to VAT to state government. He said the judgment was in line with the 1999 Constitution.

He recalled that VAT was used in replacing sales tax, saying “it stands to reason, therefore, that these taxes should be collected and administered by tax authorities of the areas where the consumption takes place. “Just like ‘Principal Place of Residence’ is used to determine tax authority in respect of Personal Income Tax, principal place of consumption should be applied with respect to VAT. “If implemented, it will boost the IGR of many states since they will now be in a stronger position to collect VAT. As you know, VAT collection efficiency in Nigeria is low, partly due to the fact that it is centrally collected.

“So, I think it will reduce the incidence of non-remittance of VAT collections by companies,” he opined. He noted that while states are the largest beneficiaries of VAT collections, what is currently being collected by FIRS is still far below what could be collected. According to him, under an arrangement in which states take over VAT collections, the Federal Government will be expected to concentrate on VAT from multinational companies, VAT on FG contracts and securities transactions as well as Customs and the FCT. “Undoubtedly, some states may experience poor VAT collections due to low level of consumption and economic activities.

The FG may work out an arrangement where the affected states are assisted from FG’ VAT collections,” he said. Also speaking, Mr. Idakolo Gabriel Gbolade, MD/CEO of SD&D Capital Management Limited, described the judgement as a watershed. He said success recorded by the Rivers State government from the judgment would encourage other states to file similar cases for their state, relying on the Rivers State judgement. This, he said, would in turn begin fireworks for fiscal federalism, which is long overdue.

“The judgement in favour of Rivers State for the collection of VAT, Education Tax etc is a watershed in the history of revenue collection in Nigeria. “It has been interpreted according to the constitution that states and not the Federal Government is entitled to collect VAT. This implies that the FG stands to witness a reduction in its revenue profile if the judgement is allowed to stay.

“It is also pertinent to note that states will now be able to generate more revenue and most especiallsonone states like Lagos, Rivers and Ogun that have a large number of industries would not be able to access their fair share of the VAT instead of the FG allocation that uses other criteria to disburse to states. “The success of the River State government will encourage other states to file similar cases for their state relying on the Rivers State judgement.

This would in turn begin fireworks for fiscal federalism which is long overdue,” Gbolade told New Telegraph. However, elsewhere, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele of Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at the PriceWaterCoopers (PwC), differed. He said: “Ironically, the biggest losers will be the states except for Lagos.

A few states like Kano, Rivers, Oyo, Kaduna, Delta and Katsina may experience minimal impact, while at least 30 states, which account for less than 20 per cent of VAT collection, will suffer significant revenue decline “The Federal Government may be better off given that FCT generates the secondhighest VAT (after Lagos) in addition to import and nonimport foreign VAT.”

He noted that the judgement may also have implications for taxes collectable by local governments that are currently administered by states as well as the amendment via Finance Act 2020, which introduced an electronic money transfer levy in place of stamp duties, among others. On how to resolve the issue, Oyedele argued that it would be necessary to amend the Nigerian Constitution to address the current challenges, while retaining the positives under the current system. “For instance, states will have to rely on the Federal Government to enforce the significant economic presence requirement for global tech companies. “Ultimately, Nigeria can learn from other climes, but we must figure out our most suitable form of fiscal federalism,” he said.

Last line

The landmark judgement comes with a baited breath. The anxiety, curiosity and tempo will hold through till the end of the case to be decided by the Supreme Court.

