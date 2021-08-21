News Top Stories

VAT revenue plunges by N3.331billion in July as FG, states, LGs share N760.717bn

The quantum of Value Added VAT ( VAT) available for sharing to three tires of governments reduced by N3.331billion from N154.465 billion shared in June to N151.134 billion in July, latest revenue sharing figure for July obtained from FederationAccountAllocation Committee FAAC confirmed. The communique issued after FAAC meeting didn’t offer reason for the drop .

The sum total of N760.717 billion was shared by the three tires as revenue for July 2021. The sum shared comprised statutory revenue of N617.705 billion; distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N140.555 billion and Exchange Gain of N2.457 billion. The sum of N63.501billion represents total deductions for cost of collection, statutory transfers and refunds. Of N760.717 billion shared, the federal government received N321.226 billion, the state governments received N222.514 billion, and the Local Government Councils received N166.562 billion. The sum of N50.415 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13% derivation revenue.

The distributable statutory revenue of N617.705 billion was available for the month. Of the amount, federal government received N299.004 billion, State governments received N151.659 billion and the Local Government Councils received N116.922 billion. The sum of N50.120 billion was given to the relevant States as 13% derivation revenue. In the month of July 2021, the gross revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was N151.134 billion. This was lower than the N154.465 billion available in the month of June by N3.331billion. The sum of N4.534 billion allocation to NEDC and N6.045 billion cost of revenue collection were deducted from the N151.134 billion gross Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue, resulting in the distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N140.555billion. From the N140.555 billion distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue, the Federal Government received N21.083 billion, the State Governments received N70.278 billion and the Local Government Councils received N49.194 billion.

