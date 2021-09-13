VAT, security, budget, MTEF top agenda as Senate resumes tomorrow

There are indications that the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), and the 2022 Appropriation Bill will be on the front burner in the Senate, as the apex legislative chamber resumes plenary tomorrow.

Also, the worsening security situation across the country will attract the focus of the lawmakers who will be resuming after a sevenweek annual recess.

New Telegraph checks further revealed that the contentious issue of the Value Added Tax (VAT), which has become the subject of litigation between Rivers and Lagos states and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), will be discussed.

Already, the body penultimate week held a threeday public hearing on the 2022-2024 MTEF and Fiscal Strategy Paper document. The hearing was organised by the Senate Joint Committee of Finance, National Planning, Foreign and Local Debts, Banking,Insurance and other Financial Institutions and Petroleum Resources, with revenue generation and management agencies of government in attendance.

The Senate will, therefore, work towards considering and passing the document early enough so that President Muhammadu Buhari could lay the 2022 Appropriation Bill before a joint session of the National Assembly latest by the last week of September.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his speech shortly before the National Assembly went on its annual recess in July, said the two chambers of the legislative institution would work towards maintaining January to December budget cycle.

He promised that the 2022 budget would be passed as early as possible, to facilitate prompt and proper implementation of the money bill when signed into law. On insecurity, the Senate is expected to introduce motions and pass resolutions on some of the recent security threats that happened across the country

