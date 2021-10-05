VAT: S’South joins Rivers, Lagos in suit against FIRS

The states under the South- South geo-political zone have joined the suit initiated by Rivers and Lagos states challenging the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) by the Federal Internal Revenue Service(FIRS) in the states of the federation.

The governors of the South- South states met in Government House, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital yesterday where they resolved to head to the Supreme Court to challenge the suit on VAT.

Present at the meeting were: Governor Nyesom Wike; Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; Governor Godwin Obaseki and Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State.

The governor of Cross Rivers State, Prof. Ben Ayade, was absent and did not send a representative.

The governors, in a communiqué read by Okowa, who is the South-South Governors’ Forum chairman, also disclosed the readiness of the region to launch a regional security architecture, just as the urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to review some aspects of the recently signed Petroleum Industry Bill, now Act to ensure fairness and equity.

They also appealed to the President and the Federal Government to make the forensic audit report of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) public.

The communiqué, which Okowa read, says: “One, bearing in mind that most of the BRACED States (Bayelsa, Rivers, Always Ibom, Cross Rivers, Edo and Delta) have established their state security organs, we approve the regional security architecture which will be launched very soon.

“Two, unequivocally support the decision for states to collect the Value Added Tax and resolve to join the suit before the Supreme Court.

“Three, the council urged the President and the National Assembly to take necessary measures to review some unfair aspects of the recently signed Petroleum Industry Bill, now Act to ensure fairness and equity.

“It urged that the amendment should include a clear definition of host communities and that the Trustees should be appointed by state governments.

“Four, the council calls upon the President and the Federal Government to uphold the law establishing the Niger Delta Development Commission by appropriately constituting its board.

“In addition, it expressed the hope that the Federal Government would make the forensic audit report public and deal justly and fairly with the report with a view to strengthen the capacity of the NDDC to meet its obligations to the people of the region.

“Five, council regretted that the President and the Federal Government have generally failed to give reasoned consideration to requests made by the region during the dialogue with a special federal delegation led by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President.

“Notable among the requests was the relocation of NNPC subsidiaries and IOC’s headquarters to the Niger Delta and the completion of a number of projects in the region, notably roads.”

Like this: Like Loading...