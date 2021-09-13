VAT/Stamp Duty: Financial experts, OPS seek urgent resolution

Following the crises currently brewing around Value Added Tax (VAT) collection and administration of Stamp Duty, financial experts and members of the organised private sector have expressed concerns that the development will have a far reaching effect on both Federal Government finances in the long run as well as impact negatively on businesses if not urgently resolved.

While members of the OPS are strongly concerned about its impact on Micro, Small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSMEs), the financial experts, who spoke with New Telegraph, are worried that if states are eventually allowed to collect VAT based on the judgement by a Rivers State High Court, Federal Government’s finances would be highly depleted while a number of states would suffer.

Expressing his view on the development, a financial adviser and wealth expert, Mr. Gabriel Idakolo, said the implications would be a far reaching one, adding that it would, however, prepare the ground for true federalism.

“The implications are far reaching because it stands to make the states true federating units.

This usual practice of all VAT and stamp duty collections accruing to the federation account has short-changed highly industrial states, whose allocation of this revenue are done on a number of local government basis in each state. It’s creating room for undeserving states to get large chunks, thereby making them lazy and reliant on federal allocation.”

On whether it could affect the size of monthly federation revenue from federation account to states, Idakolo said: “It will definitely affect Federal Government’s allocation to states because they will only be getting the share of oil revenue and other Federal Government revenue collections, which will definitely reduce allocation to some states that are already struggling even with the present sharing formula.”

On their part, members of the OPS also raised the alarm that the current feud could halt revenue to the federation and also impact on business stability. They pointed out that if not resolved amicably, it could spell doom for governance in the country.

Similarly, they demanded a review and overhaul of the Stamp Duty Act to meet the current realities in the country.

Speaking in a separate interviews with New Telegraph, the National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture,(NACCIMA), Ide John Udeagbala, Director- General of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, and a former Chairman of LCCI (Small and Medium scales Enterprise Group), Dr. Jon Tudy Kachikwu, unanimously agreed that it was time for the federal and state governments to find a mutually acceptable way forward on the collection of tax in order to address anxiety and confusion in the business community.

The NACCIMA National President said the Micro, Small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSMEs), currently the bedrock of the economy and providing most of the employment, would certainly be hit and may not survive the looming feud between the federal and state governments over the VAT crisis.

Udeagbala noted that the country’s federation account was already being hit following the state governments’ insistence to collect VAT, saying revenue target for this year by FIRS may be encroached in the process.

In his own submission, Segun Ajayi-Kadir of MAN noted that as leading payers in VAT, having contributed N44.9 billion in the first half of 2021, the manufacturing sector is going to be hardest hit by the looming impasse.

On the Stamp Duty controversy, a former Chairman, LCCI SMEG (Small and Medium scales Enterprise Group), Kachikwu, said that the stamp duty act was enacted in 1939, and since then, no major amendments had taken place, except that only slight amendments were made in Finance Act 2019 and 2020.

Kachikwu said that the stamp duty act had been facing a lot of challenges in its implementation because provisions did not communicate certainty like the party responsible for pay and payment timelines.

Also commenting on the development, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) raised concern in respect of the business community, saying tax paying investors have been put into confusion as to who is in charge of VAT collection in Nigeria.

