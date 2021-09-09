VAT: Wike threatens to seal up premises of defaulting corporations

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged the business community to pay Value Added Tax (VAT) for the month of September this month and subsequent months to the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RSIRS). The governor said he had already assented to the Rivers State VAT law passed by the State House of Assembly, and that his administration has commenced the full implementation of the state’s VAT Law without hesitation.

The governor, who spoke yesterday at an interactive session with representatives of corporate organisations at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt, said it was necessary to state the position of the law to the business community in the state. The governor warned corporate organisations not to feign ignorance of the state VAT law, declaring that the state government will not hesitate to seal up the premises of any company that defaults. He said: “We are going to inaugurate the Tax Appeal Commission by Friday which soever be headed by a retired judge of the state.”

