Sports

Vatican: Pope prays for Maradona, fondly recalls meeting him

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Pope Francis has remembered Diego Maradona in his prayers after learning of the soccer legend’s death on Wednesday, the Vatican said.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that the pope, after being informed of Maradona’s death, “thinks back fondly to the times they met in these years and remembers him in prayer.” He said that Francis had also prayed for Maradona in recent days when he learned about his health problems, reports The Associated Press.
Vatican News, the Holy See’s media arm, referred to Maradona as the “poet of soccer.”
The Argentine-born pope, an avid soccer fan, especially of Argentine team San Lorenzo, met with Maradona at the Vatican in 2014 during a special audience in connection to a charity match soccer. On that occasion, Maradona presented the pontiff with a soccer jersey, emblazoned with the name “Francisco” — Spanish for Francis — and Maradona’s signature No. 10.
The two met again in 2015. Francis hasn’t been in his homeland since 2013, when he flew to Rome for the conclave that would elect him as pontiff.
Vatican News called Maradona an “extraordinary soccer player, a fragile man,” saying his life was marked in various moments “by the plague of drugs.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Gov Wike Pre-Season tourney: Danger averted as MFM qualify for semis

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

MFM midfielder, Tunde Azeez, came off the intensive care unit of an undisclosed hospital in Port Harcourt after suffering a severe injury at the ongoing Governor Wike Pre-Season Championships in Port Harcourt. Azeez had a head-on collision with Abia Warriors’ Nzube Anaezemba, and it took the quick intervention of the medical team provided by the […]
Sports

Friendly: Super Eagles lose to Algeria again

Posted on Author Reporter

  It was a poor start for the Super Eagles in their new away strip as the side laboriously slumped 1-0 to an undoubtedly better organised Algerian side in the friendly encounter played in Austria on Friday night. Starting with two debutants, Zaidu Sanusi and Frank Onyeka, the Super Eagles were a shadow of their […]
Sports

England, Wales to meet in Wembley friendly on Oct. 8

Posted on Author Reporter

  England will play a friendly match against Wales at Wembley Stadium on Thursday October 8. It will be the first match for both sides since November 2019 and will take place during their Nations League campaigns. The Wembley game will be one of two additional international matches scheduled as part of triple headers in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: