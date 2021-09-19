Vatsa blasts Buhari, APC over ‘shocking’ Fani Kayode Red Carpet Reception

*Says: ‘Treasury looters, now heroes in APC’

…urges Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho to join ruling party

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Jonathan Vatsa has lambasted the leadership of the party for the red carpet reception accorded former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani Kayode for defecting to the party, describing it as “shocking and embarrassing”.

Vatsa, who was the Spokesman of the APC in the state, said those who were branded yesterday as “looters” of the country’s treasury are being given “red carpet reception” in Aso Rock, it has further put to question the anti-corruption stand of the present administration.

According to him: “Treasury looters are now heroes in APC. Everything is finished. The party has lost direction.”

Speaking with journalists on Sunday in Minna, the former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism pointed out that the desperation at which those that were called thieves yesterday are being wooed and coerced into the ruling party is not only an embarrassment but a confirmation that “the party is struggling for survival at all means.”

Expressing his disappointment, Vatsa said: “I am dumbfounded and shocked not because Femi Fani Kayode defected to the party, but the kind of red carpet reception accorded him and in Aso Rock before the chief anti-corruption crusader himself.

“All Nigerians, including Mr. President, know the controversy surrounding the N2billion Port Harcourt Airport runway contract under Femi Fani Kayode as Minister of Aviation and his involvement in the ‘Dasukigate’.

“It is sad to see those who looted the country with reckless-abandon and contributed to the economic problem the country is facing today, being received as heroes for defecting to APC, and being received by the President.

“I have said this before and am saying it again that APC needs to apologize to Nigerians that it has missed it. We failed this country in totality, and the honourable thing to do is to say we are sorry.

“When we are beginning to eat our vomit, it means that the entire system has entered reverse gear. The party has continued to de-market itself before Nigerians through the actions of its leadership every day.

“I wonder what value some of these defectors add to the party? The APC as a party is beginning to behave like an illegitimate child looking or struggling for survival at all means”.

Vatsa therefore, mockingly advised secession activists, Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, to take a step of faith and join APC and have their sins forgiven.

Accordingly, he said: “I will not be surprised if Kanu and Igboho join the APC and are released from detention with the best of reception accorded them.

“That is the level of desperation that APC found itself in, no matter the level of your corruption, when you join APC you become a saint. It is sad and very unfortunate.”

