Vatsa to Buhari: ‘No alternative to restructuring’

… says ‘Secession is inevitable’

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa on Wednesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to heed to the calls by eminent Nigerians for the restructuring of the country.
Vatsa, a former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, said the drum beats for restructuring of the country is loud enough for the President to hear, adding that “as things are in the country today, I don’t think there is an alternative to restructuring”.
In a chat with journalists in Minna, the former Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, said he believed that the present system of winner takes it all can not take Nigeria anywhere as a country, stressing that every region should go and contribute to the center.
According to him: “It is only restructuring that can bring the best out of every section of this country. This monthly sharing ceremony in Abuja can not help us as a country.”
He also warned that the only alternative to restructuring is what the country should not pray for “because there is strength in togetherness. The country is gradually moving towards the red point of secession. So, I think the President should listen to the calls by some eminent Nigerians”.

