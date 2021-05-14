News

VC assures of infrastructural development in UNICAL

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has given assurance of attracting more infrastructure to the institution to cushion the challenge of office spaces for lecturers and students’ lecture halls. Obi gave the assurance when the Faculty of Education organised a reception in her honour to congratulate her on her appointment as the first lecturer from the Faculty of Education to be appointed a VC. She said her administration would prioritise infrastructural development, academic excellence and research.

The VC said the Faculty of Education, which is her “mother faculty”, has produced scholars of great repute. She said: “As the VC from the Faculty of Education, my administration would prioritise infrastructural development, research and academic excellence.

“I want to assure the Faculty of Education that as VC, I will do my best to attract a building to the Faculty so that when I leave as VC, I will have where to return. “I want to urge this Faculty to always meet result deadline, we want our students to always graduate on time. Let the example start form this Faculty.

Let me also advise staff and lecturers of the Faculty of Education to shun animosity and forgive always.” Earlier, Acting Dean of the Faculty, Prof. Cecilia Ekwueme, said that the Faculty has no doubt that Obi would showcase a difference in the University in terms of quality output, integrity in all dealings and academic excellence. She said UNICAL was already experiencing a radical transformation in learning, human and infrastructural development within the period Obi took over as VC. She said: “The Faculty of Education is blessed to have you come on board at this period when it looked as if remnants in students admission and infrastructure are left for the faculty.”

