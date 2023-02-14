Education

VC cautions pioneer students against distractions, negative tendencies

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Pioneer students admitted into the newly established Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), former Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, have been counselled to shun all forms of distractions and negative tendencies that could truncate and militate against their focus on their studies.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, who also cautioned them to mind their businesses on campus, gave the advice in his address, tagged: “Mind Your Business,” which he delivered during the orientation programme organised for the students, which was held at the 500-Seater Auditorium of College of Agriculture, Ikorodu campus.

Odusanya, while welcoming the students to the institution, congratulated them for being able to secure admission into the university out of the over 16,000 that applied for admission into the university. The Vice-Chancellor stated that some key points in “minding the business of their education,” are prompt attendance in class, active learning, reading further on their own, completing assignments and submitting them as at when due, participating in group academic activities, visiting the library and seeking help from academic advisors and lecturers.

On the part of the management, he said his administration’s tagged “IMPACT” is aimed at making the university a highly competitive, globally acclaimed, world-class university. “As management, we promise you that four years will be four years for the four-year programmes and five years and no more for the five-year programmes,” he said. Therefore, he admonished the students to avoid the use of addictive drugs, self-medication, sleeping for too few hours, joining cult groups, smoking and excessive intake of alcohol, even as he encouraged them to harness all platforms provided by the university to ensure excellent performance in their academics. Odusanya, who expressed gratitude to the state Governor and Visitor to the university, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for establishing two additional universities in the state, also lauded the governor for being magnanimous in reducing the students’ school fees from N195,000 to N68,000 for the pioneer students. On her part, the Dean, College of Basic Sciences, Dr. Seide Akoro, who spoke on behalf all the Deans of the six Colleges of the institution, assured the students that they are in safe hands and hence should forward their complaints to their College Officers, the Heads of Departments, and when the issue is still unresolved, the students can proceed to the office of the Dean. Heads of some key Units of the university, including the Registry, University Library, Bursary, ICT, Health Centre, Students’ Affairs and Guidance and Counselling also addressed the students by equipping them with useful information about the various units.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

Ninalowo hailed as Lagos tertiary institutions get new councils

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

New Governing Councils have been constituted by Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu for the four stateowned tertiary institutions in Lagos state.   The institutions are the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo; Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Ijanikin; Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED) in Epe.   This was […]
Education

$180,000 books donated to LASU in memory of Akpe

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The management of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has taken delivery of a catchment of 2,013 textbooks on various academic disciplines, valued at about $180,000 (N5,763,523) donated to the institution by a philanthropist, Dr. Felix Akintayo Sawyerr. The donor, an illustrious indigene of Lagos State, donated the books to the Africa Centre of Excellence […]
Education

Police to arraign Deeper Life school officials over alleged sexual abuse

Posted on Author Reporter

  Following the alleged sexual abuse of an 11-year-old student of the school in Uyo, the police in Akwa Ibom State are preparing to arraign some officials of the Deeper Life High School. Some officials of the school were said to have been detained after attending a meeting at the police headquarters, Uyo, summoned by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica