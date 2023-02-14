VC cautions pioneer students against distractions, negative tendencies

Pioneer students admitted into the newly established Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), former Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, have been counselled to shun all forms of distractions and negative tendencies that could truncate and militate against their focus on their studies.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, who also cautioned them to mind their businesses on campus, gave the advice in his address, tagged: “Mind Your Business,” which he delivered during the orientation programme organised for the students, which was held at the 500-Seater Auditorium of College of Agriculture, Ikorodu campus.

Odusanya, while welcoming the students to the institution, congratulated them for being able to secure admission into the university out of the over 16,000 that applied for admission into the university. The Vice-Chancellor stated that some key points in “minding the business of their education,” are prompt attendance in class, active learning, reading further on their own, completing assignments and submitting them as at when due, participating in group academic activities, visiting the library and seeking help from academic advisors and lecturers.

On the part of the management, he said his administration’s tagged “IMPACT” is aimed at making the university a highly competitive, globally acclaimed, world-class university. “As management, we promise you that four years will be four years for the four-year programmes and five years and no more for the five-year programmes,” he said. Therefore, he admonished the students to avoid the use of addictive drugs, self-medication, sleeping for too few hours, joining cult groups, smoking and excessive intake of alcohol, even as he encouraged them to harness all platforms provided by the university to ensure excellent performance in their academics. Odusanya, who expressed gratitude to the state Governor and Visitor to the university, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for establishing two additional universities in the state, also lauded the governor for being magnanimous in reducing the students’ school fees from N195,000 to N68,000 for the pioneer students. On her part, the Dean, College of Basic Sciences, Dr. Seide Akoro, who spoke on behalf all the Deans of the six Colleges of the institution, assured the students that they are in safe hands and hence should forward their complaints to their College Officers, the Heads of Departments, and when the issue is still unresolved, the students can proceed to the office of the Dean. Heads of some key Units of the university, including the Registry, University Library, Bursary, ICT, Health Centre, Students’ Affairs and Guidance and Counselling also addressed the students by equipping them with useful information about the various units.

