VC harps on critical problem-solving skills, knowledge acquisition

The students of Coal City University, Enugu have been tasked on the need to prioritise critical thinking problem-solving skills, and allround knowledge acquisition for self-actualisation, rather than focusing on memorisation of extant knowledge to pass examinations.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Afam Icha-Ituma gave the advice during the matriculation of the 201 fresh students admitted into the various programmes in the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences, Faculty of Arts, Social and Management Sciences and Faculty of Education.

This was as he expressed the readiness of the university to provide unfettered access to the excellent learning environment and research facilities.

The Vice-Chancellor, who pointed out that the university’s academic programmes were designed in line with global standards to address specific national challenges, however, urged the students to attend lectures regularly and punctually, even as he hinted that 75 per cent lecture attendance is the minimum prerequisite to writing examinations in the institution.

According to him, over 60 world class scholars trained in top rated universities in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom and Australia were recently engaged by the university as full time and visiting scholars to enrich students’ learning experience as part of moves to producing global citizens.

As part of university’s internationalisation programme, the Vice-Chancellor stated that the university had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delaware State University, U.S.A on international pathway programme under which the students will spend two academic sessions each in both Coal City University and Delaware State University to enable them to earn two degrees from both institutions in four years.

But, he however, warned the students to shun all forms of bad conduct and anti-social behaviour, insisting that the institution has zero tolerance for indiscipline, truancy, examination malpractice and cultism, and would not hesitate to show any student or group of students culpable of involving in any negative tendency the way out of the institution

