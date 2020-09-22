VC launches ‘Maths solution song’ as Oyo backs initiative

Education

In a bid to demystify learning of Mathematics in schools, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan (UI), Prof. Idowu Olayinka, has launched the Mathematics Solution Song, tagged: “MATMUSIC.” The MATMUSIC was composed by Dr. Akindele Salami, a lecturer at the Early Child Education Department of the premier university.

 

The Vice-Chancellor, while speaking on the innovative project of using songs to simplify the dreaded subject, stated that innovative tools must be adopted to enhance learning outcomes.

 

This was even as he challenged other researchers and scholars to discover new ways of enhancing teaching by making learning interesting for children’s positive learning outcomes.

 

Olayinka said: “He has come up with this innovative way to teach Mathematics through music and I believe there is another possibility to teach Medicine through music just to make learning interesting for the learners with the efforts of a doctor, instructor or lecturer.”

 

Dr. Salami, in his remarks, stated that the idea of MATMUSIC was a product of his teaching experience at the University Staff School, where he taught Mathematics and realised that the students loved the course when he introduced Music in passing across the formula and solution. Joined by the pupils, he said the song was composed and produced to ease the understanding and solving of Mathematical problems in elementary primary schools.

 

According to him, about 20 schools in Oyo state were given 10 free audio and video CDs of the MATMusic and another 300 CDs were presented to those who attended the event free.

