VC: No financial crisis in EKSU

The Vice-Chancellor of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun, has denied the allegation of financial mismanagement alleged by the institution’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed that the university had paid a total of N203,206,812.62 to the State Internal Revenue Service out of the unremitted tax his administration inherited from Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele’s administration.

Olanipekun also debunked the claim by the university’s chapter of ASUU that the Governing Council, led by Prof. Tale Omole lacks the capacity to turn around the institution and to resolve the problems confronting the ivory tower. ASUU had last week derided the management and governing council for incompetence in the running of the university, among other allegations bothering on fraud the union levelled against the university authorities.

The Vice-Chancellor, in a statement signed by the Director of Information and Head of Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun, however, stated that COVID-19 pandemic had brought about shortfall in the finances of the institution, resulting to inability of the management to meet some of its obligations to the staff.

The statement added: “It is a well-known fact that Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele as Vice-Chancellor did not remit the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) deductions to the state Internal Revenue Service during his tenure. However, the present leadership of the university has since its inception to date paid a total of N203,206,812.62 to the Ekiti State Inland Revenue Service.”

Olanipekun insisted that the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council had continued to demonstrate uncommon dexterity in the payment of N1.368 billion out of the N1.914 cooperative deductions inherited from the immediate past administration.

The Vice-Chancellor added: “For the records, it should be noted that the Governing Council, which was inaugurated on January 28, 2019 inherited the sum of N1, 914,867,338.00 as accumulated unpaid cooperative deductions owed members of staff by the previous administration.

“Within a year, the sum of N1,368,008,446.74waspaidtooffsetpart of theaccumulated debtsarisingfrom the unpaid cooperative deductions.

“Again, unlike what was on ground prior to its inauguration, the Council had ensured that staff salaries were paid as at and when due until the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, which negatively affected the finances of the university.”

Olanipekun, who pointed out that Governor Kayode Fayemi was committed to making the university a centre of academic excellence, said that the state government had released over N32 million to facilitate accreditation of the MBBS programme, which had been neglected for several years.

The governor and Visitor to the university, the Vice-Chancellor recalled, also donated a 32-seater bus to the College of Medicine as part of the requirements for the accreditation of the medical programme.

He said: “The state government released the sum of N50 million to facilitate and purchase of necessary equipment for the accreditation of 18 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of the university that were presented to the National Universities Commission (NUC) between November and December 2019 and all the programmes presented had full accreditation”.

“Sadly, the inability of the university to meet part of its financial obligations, especially the non-remittance of some salary-related deductions is not unconnected with the lockdown, which has seriously affected the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) drive of the university.”

