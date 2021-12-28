VC pledges to priotise quality teaching, research

The newly appointed Vice- Chancellor of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), Prof. Tanko Ishaya has pledged his administration’s readiness to promote quality research, teaching and learning, as well as the welfare of staff of the institution. Ishaya made the pledge shortly after his inauguration as the 10th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university, which took place at Jos main campus of the institution, following his appointment by the 14th Governing Council of the university.

Ishaya, a Professor of Computer Science, however, decried what he described as “gross decline in the quality of research and teaching in Nigerian universities,” promising to change the trends and narrative in UNIJOS. In achieving this goal, he pledged that the management would explore new avenues and put modalities on ground to ensure improvement in teaching, research and learning, saying: “The quality of research and the graduates our universities churn out today have been on drastic decline.”

The Vice-Chancellor noted: “So, we are going to prioritise quality research and enhance teaching and learning for a better delivery and development of the society. “Sadly, the decline in quality of teaching and learning in our universities is forcing Nigerian students to go to neighbouring counties as better options. We will do our best to place the university on a good footing in order for it to address both local and global challenges.” Ishaya, who also promised to ensure a better welfare package for members of staff of the university, lamented the poor welfare package of the university workers in the country, particularly the academic staff.

The Vice-Chancellor vowed to vigorously pursue innovative ways of generating funds for the university in order to meet the welfare needs of staff members, saying: “As academic staff of a university outside the country, my pay usually takes me home, but in Nigeria, my monthly salary rarely takes me home.” Thus, we will do our very best to ensure the welfare of our workers is adequately catered for,” Ishaya said, even as he also promised to address the shortage of hostel accommodation confronting the students and other challenges.

