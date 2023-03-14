VC reels out interventions, warns students against vices

Students of the Lagos State University School of Basic and Advanced Studies (LASUSBAS) (formerly LASU Foundation JUPEB Programme) have been warned against vices capable of truncating their studies in the school. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, gave the warning during the Orientation Programme organised for the students, where she commissioned the newly built twowing cafeteria constructed by the administration for staff and students. While counselling the students to embrace hard work and diligence, the Vice Chancellor, however, cautioned them to shun vices such as cultism, cybercrimes, popularly known as Yahoo Yahoo, sexual and gender- based violence, drug abuse and alcohol consumption, and examination malpractices. “If you are found indulging in any of these, you shall face the penalty.

Remember that to be forewarned, is to be forearmed,” she further stated. The Vice Chancellor reeled out the massive interventions of her administration at the Badagry Campus of the university in the last 15 months, which include construction of a new security house and purchase of motorcycles, collaboration with security agencies to enhance security of staff and students, procurement of a new ambulance and two generators, installation of CCTV cameras, laptops, as well as other electronic devices for monitoring, ease and effective management. She, however, congratulated the students on their admission to the School, and explained that LASUSBAS is an upgrade on the JUPEB Foundation formerly being run on the campus.

“Since we had the last orientation programme, a lot of positive changes have taken place on this campus, the most obvious being the change in the nomenclature of this programme from the Lagos State University Foundation JUPEB Programme to the Lagos State University School of Basic and Advanced Studies Programme. The Senate of our university approved a proposition of change of name to reflect and accommodate a wide range of academic programmes, which we have now introduced for the benefit of our people,” the Vice Chancellor added. Prof Olatunji-Bello described the programme as the best A’ Level programme in the country on the strength of the performances of students in recent years, even as she assured the students that her administration would continue to increase admission opportunities for candidates who graduate from the programme.

“As long as you meet the cut-off mark, we shall ensure that you are not denied admission into the 200 Level of our prestigious university,” the Vice Chancellor said. The Director of the programme, Prof. Yunus Dauda, in his remarks, noted that the School is divided into four major programmes, which are JUPEB Examination; International Qualifying Examination in UK, USA and Canada; Leadership Training and Students Mentoring and Professional Bodies Assistance; Conference Supports and Community Service.

